Fitbit Versa 2 has Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch Active2 in its sights with longer battery life and Alexa built-in

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 set to launch next month, and a new iteration of the Apple Watch believed to be in the pipeline, Fitbit is coming out swinging with an update to its popular Fitbit Versa smartwatch.

Prolific leakster @evleaks has published photos purporting to show the box of the as-yet unannounced smartwatch. The Versa 2 packaging reveals some very interesting tidbits about the new wearable, including more than 18 exercise modes, sleep tracking, and contactless payments.

Amazon's talkative AI assistant Alexa will be baked in to the new Fitbit Versa. This will enable the smartwatch to compete with the likes of the Apple Watch, which includes Siri and the Galaxy Watch Active2, which uses Samsung-designed Bixby. These voice assistants allow users to set timers, reminders, reply to messages, and more.

The leaked Fitbit Versa 2 packaging reveals exactly what Alexa will be able to do for smartwatch wearers, including weather reports based on your location, help to guide your fitness regime, control smart home items, and answer general knowledge queries.

That's almost exactly the same functionality that you'll find on Amazon's Echo speakers, meaning this isn't just a cut-down version of the AI assistant.

Like its predecessor, the Versa comes with Fitbit Pay support, so you'll be able to hold the wearable close to a tap-to-pay point at the checkout.

Sleep scores and heart-rate monitoring will also be included, too.

Fitbit has promised 4+ days battery life, which is about the same as the first-generation. That's much longer than its smartwatch rivals, but shorter than most fitness tracking bands.

There will also be enough built-in storage to hold more than 300 songs to listen to offline while you're running around the park, or hiking, or whatever.

According to sources with knowledge of Fitbit's plans, the company is targeting a September 15, 2019 release date. Fitbit is expected to make an official announcement on August 25, 2019.