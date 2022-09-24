Faster MacBook Pros are coming, and could launch in weeks

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are incredibly powerful laptops and arguably the best laptops Apple has ever made – and new models are imminent. According to some reports they could arrive as soon as October, possibly during the same Apple event that'll launch the next, M2, iPad Pro.

The latest report comes from DigiTimes via MacRumors (opens in new tab), which says that Apple intends to launch new MacBook Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022. It doesn't specifically mention the 14 and 16-inch models, but as we've already seen the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro this year then they're the most likely to be updated.

What to expect from the new 2022 M2 MacBook Pros

If the previous generation is any guide, the new M2 MacBook Pros will be significantly more powerful than the 13-inch: the current models have higher-powered versions of the M1 processor, so M2 Pro and M2 Max chips seem likely for 2022. The rumoured 3nm chips aren't expected to make it into the 2022 models, but the newer 5nm version should still deliver performance and energy improvements.

According (opens in new tab) to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an enviable track record of breaking Apple news, we shouldn't expect major differences in these MacBook Pros: it's all about the performance improvements. That means if you already have a 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M-series processor the new models won't be compelling upgrades – yearly updates to powerful laptops rarely are – but they should be much, much more powerful than the first-gen M1 MacBook Pro.

That said, the real speed bump is likely to come next year with the move to 3nm – so if you're not pushing your existing Pro to the limit, it might be worth waiting another year for what promises to be a very big update indeed.