Fancy a rice cooker for Christmas? Then these 6 Amazon Black Friday discounts are for you

I own a rice cooker myself and, let me tell you, they make cooking and enjoying rice incredibly easy.

And, right now some of the best Black Friday deals on offer at Amazon are on rice cookers, and from quality brands like Yum Asia, too.

Prices now start at £29.89 thanks to some welcome discounts.

Yes, it is true that you can cook rice on a hob (well, duh!), but rice cookers let you do it when you're not even in your home, and control every aspect of the cooking to ensure optimal consistency no matter the rice type.

It's like having a personal rice chef. I use my rice cooker to a lot to make dishes that otherwise I wouldn't, like sushi, and then I enjoy the meals I make usually over multiple days.

Here's my pick of the rice cooker discounts on offer right now

Yum Asia Panda Mini Rice Cooker: was £89.90, now £76.41 at Amazon Yum Asia Panda Mini Rice Cooker: was £89.90, now £76.41 at Amazon

With a Ninja ceramic bowl, four cooking functions, and an in-built LED display, as well as timing and keep warm functions, the Panda Mini is a great, compact rice cooker that will fit in any kitchen. It comes from rice machine master Yum Asia, too.

Reishunger Rice Cooker & Steamer: was £39.99, now £29.89 at Amazon Reishunger Rice Cooker & Steamer: was £39.99, now £29.89 at Amazon

A 25% price cut in the Amazon Black Friday sale means this well-rate rice cooker from German brand Reishunger is retailing for £29.89 right now. This machine can cook rice for up to six people at a time, and comes with a double non-stock coated cooking pot.

Yum Asia Sakura Rice Cooker: was £129.90, now £109.90 at Amazon Yum Asia Sakura Rice Cooker: was £129.90, now £109.90 at Amazon

The Yum Asia Sakura is a quality 8-cup rice cooker that delivers its owner six rice cooking functions as well as six multi-cook functions, too. White/long grain, short grain/sushi and brown rice can all be cooked in the Sakura's 2mm Ninja ceramic coated cooking pot.

ANSIO Multifunction Cooking Pot: was £74.97, now £59.97 at Amazon ANSIO Multifunction Cooking Pot: was £74.97, now £59.97 at Amazon~

This ANSIO system is more than just a rice cooker, with 15-in-1 cooking functionality. Three of those modes are dedicated towards cooking white, brown and multigrain rice, though, making it a good rice cooking choice. It's now reduced by 20%, too.

Yum Asia Bamboo Rice Cooker: was £188.90, now £159.80 at Amazon Yum Asia Bamboo Rice Cooker: was £188.90, now £159.80 at Amazon

If you need serious rice cooking needs then the 1.5-litre Yum Asia Bamboo system is worth considering. It can cook rice for up to eight people at a time and comes with all the latest smart cooking technology and features. Now 15% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

Reishunger Digital Rice Cooker and Steamer: was £119.99, now £94.99 at Amazon Reishunger Digital Rice Cooker and Steamer: was £119.99, now £94.99 at Amazon

Reishunger kicks thing up a notch here with a system capable of cooking rice for up to eight people at once. It features 12 different cooking programs for every type of rice, a digital LED display with easy to use button navigation, and comes in both black and white colourways.

