Ever wanted to drive around Silverstone in a Ford Mustang?

The video below was filmed at Silverstone in a 5.0-litre V8 Mustang. It allows you to rotate the viewpoint from inside the cabin, providing a 360-degree view -- just like you were there in real life.

“We wanted everyone to be able to experience a Mustang V8 at high speed on a great track,” said Mark Truby, vice president, Communications & Public Affairs, Ford of Europe.

“What makes this video unique is the viewer is in complete control of the vantage point. They can view in any direction just as if they were in the cockpit of the Mustang, switch to drone view, check speed and RPM. It's totally immersive.”

The footage was captured using six GoPro cameras inside the car, as well as drone and front bumper cameras. It was then meticulously edited to ensure a seamless panorama.

It feels just like a video game.

(Needs Chrome)