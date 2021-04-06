Eero vs TP-Link Deco P9: which is the right mesh network for you?

Tired of having slow and patchy WiFi? We've done hours of testing to find the best mesh network for all budgets and needs, helping you quickly and simply get better WiFi connectivity around your home and office. Today, we're comparing Amazon Eero with TP-Link Deco P9, two top-draw WiFi mesh networks.

Unlike standard single WiFi routers, which emit the signal from one fixed place, a mesh network is comprised of multiple routers that interlink and provide high-speed broadband to the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of your home and office.

If you live in a larger house, or have a bedroom or two that reliably get bad connection, then it's well worth looking into getting a mesh network system set up. A few years ago, the process was a bit technical and tricky but in recent years it's become as simple as setting up a standard router. Maybe even easier.

Amazon's Eero is the biggest brand in mesh networking and so we're comparing the Eero mesh network to TP-Link Deco P9.

Let's jump into the comparison to find the best mesh network...

(Image credit: eero)

Best mesh network: Range

The first thing we should note when comparing the Eero and TP-Link Deco P9 mesh networks is that they're built for entirely different needs. Amazon has focused on making Eero into the best mesh network for most people, especially those looking to spend less, while TP-Link's Deco P9 is for people who want massive coverage and loads of power.

As such, the difference in price between the two is big: An Eero three pack starts at around £200 while TP-Link's Deco will set you back upwards of £300. Before jumping to buy the Eero, however, it's worth considering your needs and the limitations of the cheaper mesh network models.

Coverage from three connected Eero's extends to 460 square meters (or 140 sq.m for a single unit) while the Deco covers a large 560 sq.m if you position the units smartly. If your house or office is very large, it's worth the extra cash for seamless coverage.

(Image credit: eero)

Best mesh network: Features

Most features you find on the Eero mesh network are also present on TP-Link's Deco, like the ability to seamlessly integrate with your existing router setup and support for loads of different devices simultaneously.

The main different between the two comes down to how well they work in really hostile environments for WiFi coverage. If you have especially thick stone walls, for example, or a really spacious home layout, we'd recommend TP-Link's Deco as it includes powerline technology alongside the traditional mesh system.

Both models come with really useful apps that handle setup and maintenance; support for 2.4 and 5GHz speeds; have two ethernet ports; and incredibly minimal and inoffensive designs.

The differences between the two are relatively small but overall the more expensive TP-Link Deco is better for heavy-duty WiFi needs while the Eero is the best budget offering on the market.

(Image credit: eero)

Eero vs. TP-Link Deco P9: Which is best?

Overall, there isn't a lot between the Eero mesh network and TP-Link Deco P9. Both offer similar coverage areas, have very similar features and apps, are super easy to setup with pre-existing WiFi hardware, and will make your WiFi both faster and more reliable.

Of the two, we'd recommend the TP-Link if you have a little more cash to spend and don't mind the cylindrical design over the more squared-off Eero, just because it has a larger range. The Eero is a fantastic offering, though, and ranked first in our best mesh network guide for a reason.