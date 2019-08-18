Eastpak backpack sale: 8 essential styles for back to school

Term time is right around the corner, so it’s time to make sure you’ve got all the back to school essentials you need to make 2019/20 a great year.

The one thing you can’t go to school without is a backpack, and this is the one item that will keep you both organised and on trend this term.

When it comes to a functional backpack, Eastpak have got you covered. So if you’re looking for something stylish yet practical for this back to school season, they’re a good brand to go for. Affordable, durable and with a variety of styles and colours, there’s an Eastpak backpack to suit everyone’s needs.

Check out our round up below to see which one you love best.

Eastpak Out Of Office Backpack | Amazon | Was £50.00 | Now: £27.00

The name of this backpack says it all, since you can pretty much fit your whole office in it. While remaining modestly sized, the Eastpak Out Of Office backpack has a main compartment with laptop sleeve and a large front pocket. This classic design isn’t too bulky and comes with padded shoulder straps for a comfy ride. With a variety of colours and designs to choose from, this backpack is the ideal choice for an everyday school bag.View Deal

Eastpak Ultimate Backpack | Amazon | Was £85.00 | Now £47.45

Again, just as it says on the tin, this is the ultimate backpack for school, work and travel. This compact bag is expandable and has several different compartments for all your gadgets, books and accessories. It is carry-on size so perfect for school trips or weekends away, and when not in use, it packs down flat, making it easy to store away. With a sturdy structure and padded back and straps, this bag will distribute its weight evenly even on the heaviest of days. Perfect for the busy student!

Eastpak Austin Backpack | Amazon | was £50 | now £38.88

A variation on the classic, this Eastpack backpack come with a cinch-top closure and flap top with buckle, making it both stylish and practical. It isn’t too complicated, coming with one main compartment and a laptop sleeve, with two side pockets for essentials only. It’s comfy to wear and is also said to hold up well in wet weather, so if you have a long commute, this backpack should fare well! With a range of colours to choose from, this backpack offers something a little different to your standard zipper backpack.View Deal

Eastpak Tutor Backpack | Amazon | Was £100.00 | Now £62.95

One of Eastpak’s smarter-looking backpacks, the Tutor backpack comes with two large compartments and a laptop sleeve for up to 15-inch devices. The expandable bag has a reinforced bottom which makes it a breeze to pack, and also keeps everything in its place even when in transit. The ergonomic back means it’s comfy to wear and the durable nylon material means it’s ready for anything – come rain or shine, your stuff will remain safe and dry.View Deal

Eastpak Padded Shop'R Backpack | Amazon | Was £50.00 | Now: £37.16

For those days when you just have to many books to carry, the Easpak Padded Shop’R Backpack could be the solution for you. It has all the typical features of an Eastpak backpack, but with the added benefit of foldaway wheels and a telescopic handle so you can wheel the bag along. The large main compartment is big enough for all your belongings, and of course, has a laptop sleeve to keep your device safe. If you’re travelling with this bag, you’ll be pleased to hear it has lockable zippers and it’s said to be durable and waterproof – students on the go will find this bag super helpful.

Eastpak Padded Pak'R Backpack | Amazon | Was £40.00 | Now £29.99

Plain and simple, the Eastpak Padded Pak’R is great for everyday use and essentials. If you’re looking for a no-frills backpack that is reliable, sturdy and fashionable then the Padded Pak’R is ideal, and it won’t break the bank. It’s also the style with the most varied choice in colours and designs – including a beautiful palm print that is bang-on trend this season, or plain block colours that will never go out of style. View Deal

Eastpak Floid Tact Backpack | Eastpak | £70

This robust strapped and padded backpack is perfect for packing everything in nicely. It can hold up to 17.5 litres which is enough for all your school needs plus sports kit and more. Chest straps make it easy to carry and keep it in place, especially if you cycle or skateboard to school. It’s a durable fabric that can withstand the winter months and it’s easy to clean with damp cloth, so it’s sure to stand the test of time. View Deal

Eastpak Orbit Children's Backpack | Amazon | Was £39.37 | Now £36.95

The Orbit Children’s backpack is perfect for their first day at school or would simply work for anyone who doesn’t want to carry a huge bag. With the classic design but smaller in size, this backpack is perfect for the new school term. One main compartment with dimensions of 42 x 32 x 25.5, and shaped shoulder straps make this bag easy to carry and access. The padded back panel also makes it comfortable on the back, and this miniature Eastpak comes in a vibrant palm print design. View Deal

