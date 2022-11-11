Early Black Friday deal cuts the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones to £249

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for premium headphones with a low price tag? Well, you’re in luck as the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) have started early and there are brilliant deals on headphones and earbuds from a range of leading brands, including Sony, Bose, Jabra and Samsung.

If you’re unsure which brand to look at for a quality pair of headphones, Sony is considered the best of the best when it comes to audio. The best deal we’ve found on Sony headphones is on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4. Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 has had £101 taken off their original price in the best Amazon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).

View the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £350, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are now 29% off, taking these wireless noise cancelling headphones down to just £249. While these headphones are still on the pricier side, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best wireless headphones (opens in new tab) on the market, with impressive noise cancellation, powerful audio and a full suite of tech features.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab), we gave these headphones 5 stars and commented that “by keeping the sound as good as it always was to satisfy music lovers and adding some extra features tech heads wanted, Sony manages to keep its nose just in front of Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and Beats by Dre.”

With up to 30 hours of battery life, rich high resolution audio and easy-to-use on-ear controls, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are incredibly intelligent and really pack a punch for just under £250. To view the Sony WH-1000XM4 deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more deals on Sony headphones.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £350 , £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £101 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones in this early Black Friday deal. With the industry-leading HD noise cancelling processor QN1, these headphones block out unwanted noise for completely immersive audio and undisturbed listening. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also have acceleration and proximity sensors that detect the wearer and adjusts the sound… not bad for under £250! Available in black, silver or midnight blue colours.

If you like the look of the Sony WH-1000XM4 but fancy the latest version, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is also discounted in the best Black Friday sales (opens in new tab). At Amazon, the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 has been given a 21% discount.

Now under £300, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are at the top of our list for the best noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab), so if you have some extra cash, treat yourself to the Sony WH-1000XM5 in the Black Friday sales – more details below.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £380 , £299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get £81 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones at Amazon. In our 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 review (opens in new tab), we commented that they’re “the best active noise cancelling headphones of 2022” with their top-tier active noise cancellation, battery life, flawless ergonomics and eco-credentials. Available in black or silver.