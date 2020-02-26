Dreaming of PS5? Quick PlayStation 4 tweak delivers sweet performance boost

PlayStation gamers around the world are now at fever pitch, with the much-wanted next-gen Sony PS5 console reportedly breaking cover imminently. And, with so many epic PlayStation 5 games already confirmed, that makes perfect sense — the prospect of ray traced, UHD, instantly loading huge open world adventures is tantalising.

Unfortunately, while the PS5 does currently look likely to be officially shown off soon, its release date remains firmly locked in to the holiday 2020 season, meaning there is still a good 8-9 months to wait for gamers before they can get a taste of that epic next-gen power and performance.

Neatly, though, PlayStation 4 owners can make that wait feel a little easier by performing a quick and free tweak to their console that will immediately unlock a sweet performance boost. The hack comes courtesy of gamer John Glasscock, who recently posted up a video tutorial to YouTube showing gamers how to perform the tweak. The video can be watched in full below:

So far Glasscock's video has been watched by more than 1.3 million gamers, with comments on the video singing his praises. Manny Maserati, who performed the Glasscock tweak, commented saying that:

"This literally only took me 30 seconds to do and my ps4 is moving ALOT faster and im not lagging in games anymore, this is SORCERY 😍😍🔥"

Clearly, then, while this tweak will not suddenly turn a PS4 into a PS5, it will almost certainly make the PS4 run quicker and games run smoother. And, considering that the tweak is quick and free to perform, it really seems like a no-brainer for every PlayStation gamer, regardless of if they are running an original PS4, PS4 Slim or flagship PS4 Pro console.

Regarding the PlayStation 5, hopefully we will all get the news we've been waiting for very soon — that the PS5 is about to be officially unveiled at a show-stopping event that really demonstrates just what all the hype has been about.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 4 Slim deals 568 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sony PlayStation 4 500GB -... Amazon £229 View FIFA 20 bundle PS4 Slim | FIFA 20 AO.COM (UK) £229 View Deal ends in 04h 27m 12s Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB... eBay £229.99 View PLAYSTATION 4 Slim - 500 GB Currys PC World £249 View Show More Deals

Today's best Sony PlayStation 4 Pro deals 727 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sony PlayStation PS4 4 Pro... eBay £289 View Deal ends Fri, Mar 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle PS4 Pro | Call of Duty Modern... AO.COM (UK) £329 View Deal ends in 04h 27m 09s FIFA 20 bundle PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 Amazon £334 View Deal ends in 23h 45m 52s Playstation 4 Ps4 Black 1Tb... very.co.uk £349.99 View Show More Deals