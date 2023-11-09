Don’t buy a Sonos Beam or Arc until after this date – big discounts are coming!

Thinking of buying one of the best soundbars in the shape of the Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam 2 or Sonos Ray? Well, woah there! Hold your horses, as I have official information from Sonos that its best Black Friday sales discounts are coming.

Based on those details it's well worth waiting to buy your Sonos kit: the company is cutting 20% from the RRPs of all its home cinema products from 17 November through to Cyber Monday on 27 November, through its own site and participating retailers.

I've checked every current price on Amazon and other UK retailers, such as John Lewis, and the Black Friday pricing is considerably better on every single product. These are the headline discounts on Sonos' home cinema line-up:

Sonos home cinema best Black Friday deals:

Which Sonos kit is most worth buying?

Sonos Beam 2: was £499, now £399 [from 17 November] For most people, I think the Sonos Beam is best-matched if you're looking to boost the sound of one of the best 43-inch TVs, or even up to the best 55-inch TVs. You could pair that with a Sonos Sub Mini, too, although the price then goes a mite beyond buying a Sonos Arc standalone.

Sonos Arc: was £899, now £719 [from 17 November] The Sonos Arc is undoubtedly bigger sounding than the Sonos Beam, so an ideal choice if you own one of the best 65-inch TVs, for example. However, as it's a little older, current discounts are already fairly good – but this Black Friday deal is still worth holding out for.

I'm currently in the market for new Sonos kit (for a family member), which is why these discounts are particularly interesting to me. Although I'm now in the conundrum as to whether I get the Beam on its own or with the Sub Mini, or whether Sonos will discount package purchases (there's no mention of that).

As is often the case in the Black Friday sales, retailers become competitive to beat one another by a few pounds, so I'm also wondering which retails will better Sonos' own promotion and, indeed, whether the price on the 17 November will be bettered on actual Black Friday come the 24 November. I suspect these will be popular deals, though, so I'm not going to sleep on it, I just need to decide what I'm going to buy...