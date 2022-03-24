Disney Plus' newest film has two Oscar nominations

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye just arrived on Disney Plus, and it is a must watch

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye film Disney Plus
Robert Jones
Disney Plus' newest film, weirdly, was not rewarded with a wide release and skipped most cinemas. Which is extra odd as this is a film that has got not just one but two Oscar nominations, including one for Best Actress.

And, with the 2022 Oscars ceremony taking place on 27 March, now is the perfect time to stream The Eyes Of Tammy Faye so you can see what all the fuss is about.

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye tells the story of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who in the 1970s and '80s created a massive religious broadcasting empire including her very own theme park. However, scandal, financial wrongdoing and fierce rivals saw that empire collapse in spectacular fashion.

You can watch The Eyes Of Tammy Faye trailer below:

That Best Actress nod is courtesy of an excellent, naturalistic performance of the film's lead character, Tammy Faye Bakker, by Jessica Chastain, which multiple critics have highly praised.

"Jessica Chastain's starring performance makes it hard to look away", "a riveting, unleashed and award-worthy performance from Jessica Chastain" and "Jessica Chastain is outrageously entertaining" are but a few examples of the praise heaped on the film's lead.

Supporting Chastain in the film is former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield, who plays Jim Bakker, Tammy's partner and televangelist co-host, while there's also extra quality courtesy of Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio and Mark Wystrach.

Another Disney Plus must-watch then, which subscribers can do by visiting the film's show page.

