Disney+ is dropping all these shows and movies later this month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you haven't caught up with every episode of Willow yet, you'd better hurry: it's one of dozens of shows that'll be pulled from streaming at the end of this month. Disney is removing all kinds of shows from Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

According to Deadline, Disney hasn't said why the content is being killed off. But more than 50 shows are going, and the consensus is that it's all about saving money: Disney is famously undergoing a massive cost-cutting exercise and it wants to get shot of shows that don't bring in enough viewers to justify paying for them. Most of the shows are pretty old, but Willow is a surprise: it only started streaming in November.

So which shows are going? Here's the list according to Deadline.

What shows are being pulled from Disney+ in May 2023?

A Spark Story

America the Beautiful

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Best in Dough

Best in Snow

Better Nate Than Ever

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen

Clouds

Darby and the Dead

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Dollface

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Everything’s Trash

Foodtastic

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Little Demon

Love in the Time of Corona

Maggie

Magic Camp

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Pistol

Rosaline

Stargirl

Stuntman

The Hot Zone

The Making Of Willow

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

The Premise

The Princess

The Quest

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure

Turner & Hooch

Weird but True!

Willow

Wolfgang

Y: The Last Man

It's a lot, I know. But in all honesty there are plenty here I hadn't heard of, and plenty more I'd forgotten about; the fact that pretty much all coverage mentions Willow but not, er, the remake of Cheaper By The Dozen does suggest that these departures aren't going to have the average Disney+ subscriber weeping and wailing. But it's part of a wider trend that's seeing lots of content disappear from streaming services, and that trend also includes streamers being much more ruthless with new shows: Netflix may get the lion's share of criticism for canning current shows, but all the other streamers are at it too.

I don't think this is going to change any time soon, so if you're a fan of older shows I think it's wise to assume that their online presence is strictly temporary: if you want ongoing access, it might be best to buy the box set instead.