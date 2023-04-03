Did Sony just reveal the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds of 2023?

The Sony WF-C700N stack up an impressive specification for an impressive asking price

Sony C700N headphones
(Image credit: Sony)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

When it comes to the best cheap wireless earbuds, Sony has long reigned supreme in T3's book. That's why the Japanese company's all-new WF-C700N in-ears are already vying for that top spot and could be the 2023 affordable champions.

What's interesting about the WF-C700N, however, is that they're not an update nor replacement for the already released 5-star WF-C500N from 2022. It's 'new year, new gear', with this 700 model sitting a step above and including active noise-cancellation (ANC) into the mix. 

But just because they deliver bigger on the specifications front doesn't mean the price has shot sky-high. Indeed, the Sony WF-C700N are expected to go on sale this month priced £99.99, making them among the more affordable ANC options from such a highly-regarded brand. 

Sony C700N close-up in green

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has ensured the design of the WF-C700N is much smaller than its flagship WF-1000XM4 in-ears too, so if you're looking for something light and easy to pop into your ears then they'll be an ideal option. 

With an IPX4 rating the C700N 'buds are also resistant to water splashes, so a bit of rain or sweat is no bother for these in-ears. So come rain or shine you can show-off your colourful earbuds (there are black, white, lavender or sage colourways to choose from).

Knowing just how good the earlier WF-C500N sounded, I reckon the ANC-touting C700N will be even more appealing. They sport a new 5mm driver, support Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (to upscale lower-quality files for your listening pleasure), can pair with the Sony Headphone Connect app for EQ adjustment, and with the included case are said to be good for 20 hours of battery life.

Sounds like Sony is on for delivering one of the best cheap ANC earbud options in 2023. T3 will be testing out these affordable in-ears in the near future to see just how impressive the WF-C700N truly are.

TOPICS
Headphones
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest