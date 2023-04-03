Did Sony just reveal the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds of 2023?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best cheap wireless earbuds, Sony has long reigned supreme in T3's book. That's why the Japanese company's all-new WF-C700N in-ears are already vying for that top spot and could be the 2023 affordable champions.

What's interesting about the WF-C700N, however, is that they're not an update nor replacement for the already released 5-star WF-C500N from 2022. It's 'new year, new gear', with this 700 model sitting a step above and including active noise-cancellation (ANC) into the mix.

But just because they deliver bigger on the specifications front doesn't mean the price has shot sky-high. Indeed, the Sony WF-C700N are expected to go on sale this month priced £99.99, making them among the more affordable ANC options from such a highly-regarded brand.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has ensured the design of the WF-C700N is much smaller than its flagship WF-1000XM4 in-ears too, so if you're looking for something light and easy to pop into your ears then they'll be an ideal option.

With an IPX4 rating the C700N 'buds are also resistant to water splashes, so a bit of rain or sweat is no bother for these in-ears. So come rain or shine you can show-off your colourful earbuds (there are black, white, lavender or sage colourways to choose from).

Knowing just how good the earlier WF-C500N sounded, I reckon the ANC-touting C700N will be even more appealing. They sport a new 5mm driver, support Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (to upscale lower-quality files for your listening pleasure), can pair with the Sony Headphone Connect app for EQ adjustment, and with the included case are said to be good for 20 hours of battery life.

Sounds like Sony is on for delivering one of the best cheap ANC earbud options in 2023. T3 will be testing out these affordable in-ears in the near future to see just how impressive the WF-C700N truly are.