Denon's new budget soundbar could be a serious threat to Bose and Sonos

The budget soundbar looks to be the new battleground for the big names in TV audio. Just days after an upcoming Sonos entry-level soundbar leaks, Denon has announced a new soundbar of its own that offers premium-level features for £249/$249 (roughly AU$438).

Some of the best soundbars at this price point, like the Bose TV Speaker and Roku Streambar Pro, offer limited HDMI ports and more basic sound features. In contrast, the Denon DHT-S217 Sound Bar features both in and out HDMI ports (including eARC) for 4K Dolby Vision streaming and Dolby Atmos 3D audio sound.

The really unique part about this new soundbar though is the inclusion of two

down-firing subwoofers in addition to the mid-range drivers and tweeters. Despite all these speakers, the entire unit is only 67mm (2.6 inches) tall and 890mm (35 inches long).

Denon has a solid audio background and while its own multi-room speaker system, HEOS hasn't seen the success of Sonos and Bose systems, they include some impressive options. Unlike the more expensive Denon Home Sound Bar 550, this new DHT-S217 isn't part of the HEOS system, though it does offer Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from your phone or tablet.

The Denon DHT-S217 is expected to ship in May, both in the UK and US.