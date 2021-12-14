Dell XPS 13 with Windows 11 discount is the best laptop deal for Xmas gift hunters

Head on over to T3's best laptops buying guide and you'll see only one system rated as the best premium Windows 11 laptop – the Dell XPS 13.

And, right here, you can get the Dell XPS 13 for a discounted price point thanks to great laptop deal over at the official Dell Store. By using the deal code SAVE70 you can cut £70 off the price of the XPS 13.

View Dell XPS 13 at official Dell Store now

That means for a discounted price point you can bag the XPS 13 running Windows 11 and kitted out with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics chip, 256GB SSD and 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge display.

It's a brilliant all-round laptop and, thanks to this Christmas gift ready deal, it's cheaper than before, too. Here's the full details.

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was £849, now £779 with deal code SAVE70 at Dell Store Dell XPS 13 (9305): was £849, now £779 with deal code SAVE70 at Dell Store

This is a great discount deal on the new Dell XPS 13 laptop, with £70 cut off its price with the deal code SAVE70 over at the official Dell Store. We rate the XPS 13 as the best premium Windows 11 laptop on the market today here at T3, praising its superb looks, very strong hardware and great display.

In T3's most recent Dell XPS 13 review we said that it was "a super system" and "one of the best portable laptops around", praising its "superb design and build quality", "fantastic display" and "comfortable typing experience".

We then concluded that "it's hard not to be wowed by what Dell has managed to put together here" and gave the Dell XPS 13 a maximum score of 5 stars, before placing it in the number one position in our best Dell laptops buying guide, as well as in other top laptop guides, too.

