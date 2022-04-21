Dell Alienware gaming laptops and desktops get AMD upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

For gamers that prefer the power of AMD over Intel, Dell has released a range of machines featuring Ryzen processors. AMD Ryzen chips have featured in some of the best gaming laptops for some time, including the Asus ROS Zephyrus G14 and Alienware's m15 R5. However, these latest additions feature the very latest Ryzen 9 chips in everything from the powerful Aurora desktop to the entry-level gaming laptop, the Dell G15.

The Alienware m15 R7 and Alienware m17 R5 were both originally unveiled at CES in January, alongside the Alienware X14. They offer a choice of Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 9 6900HX, and the Ryzen 9 6980HX (on the m17 only). Both models are available in North America now, priced $1,499.99 and $1,599.99 respectively. UK and Australia pricing and availability are expected to follow.

(Image credit: Dell)

The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 desktop machine now comes with not only a choice of Ryzen 9 processors but also the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D which uses 3D V-Cache to deliver 96MB of L3 cache. In other words, seriously impressive gaming. This all stacks up next to AMD Radeon RX graphics, up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB DD4 RAM. This is also available now in North America from $2,949.

Finally, the Dell G15 has also had an upgrade. This more entry-level gaming laptop comes with new Ryzen processor options. This 5525 model offers a choice of three chips, from the Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core model to the Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core model. This alongside Nvidia Geforce RTX graphics, up to 16GB RAM and 2TB SSD. The Dell G15 is available in North America now priced from $899.99