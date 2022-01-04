Alienware X14 is a compact laptop for the serious gamer

Alienware has made a small addition to its new X range of thin gaming laptops. The new X14 model is the thinnest Alienware laptop to date and features a 14-inch display, making it perfect for gaming on the go.

The X14, which will accompany the X15 and X17 models, also has the longest battery life of the range and features USB-C charging. It will feature the latest 12th gen Intel processors (the X15 and X17 also see processor updates too) and use the same materials as the other X series models.

Due to the size, it only uses a dual fan, rather than the quad fans in the other models and it won't offer the higher-spec options though. This is perhaps more of a gateway into gaming laptops than the all-out gaming monster that Alienware is known for.

The Alienware X14 will be available globally very soon, priced from $1,799

An all-AMD M-series

The Alienware M series also gets a range of updates. The M17 R5 is the first all AMD 17-inch machine, featuring a Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics card. This is also available with NVIDIA graphics. Available in spring 2022, prices start from $1,599.

The new M15 R7 is available in both AMD and Intel configurations, all with NVIDIA graphics. Also available in spring 2022, priced from $1,499 (AMD) and $2,099 (Intel).

All new Alienware machines from 2022 will feature Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision as standard, including the new X14 and M-series models.

Alienware M17 R5, an all-AMD powerhouse (Image credit: Dell)

World's first quantum-dot OLED monitor

In addition to the new laptops, there is a new Alienware 34-inch quantum-dot OLED gaming monitor. This features 1000-nits peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification. The display has an 1800R curve, a 0.1ms gray to gray and a native 175Hz refresh rate when using the Display Port.

The monitor is due for release from March 29 in North America/Asia Pacific and April 5 in the UK. Price is still to be confirmed.