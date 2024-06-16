Deckers X Lab unveils Enduro Lite Low carbon-plated hiking shoes for adventurous hikers

We all love the look of chunky hiking boots, but if you do not want to hate yourself by the end of a long hike, you’re better off wearing lightweight walking shoes instead.

The Enduro Lite Low, brought to you by Deckers X Lab, the innovative minds behind HOKA ONE ONE, Teva, and UGG, are cutting-edge hiking shoes that combine the rugged durability of mountaineering gear with the feather-light agility of running shoes.

Weighing in at a mere 325g (M9), the Enduro Lite Low promises to make every step feel effortless, thanks to the SuperCriticalFoaming lightweight shell and ETPX Superfoam filler.

Featuring the Vibram Litebase Megagrip outsole wiith 6 mm lugs, you’ll have unbeatable traction to tackle any trail with confidence.

Inside, the 5 mm ATPU anatomical insole and split fork composite carbon plate offer dynamic support, while the perforated eco-tan Nubuck upper, extended lacing system with top lace cover, and rear comfort pillow ensure a secure, breathable, and comfortable fit.

The extended lacing system with a top lace cover and a rear comfort pillow enhances the fit and feel, while the eco-tan Nubuck upper ensures breathability and quick drying.

Priced at $185, the Enduro Lite Low is set to become your ultimate hiking companion, providing fast, secure, and lightweight hiking adventures. Visit Deckers X Lab for more info on the low cut and all other versions of the shoes.