Daniel Craig joined by Oscar-nominated star in Knives Out 3 – the cast is hotting up

Netflix has an absolute goldmine on its hands in the form of the Knives Out universe – writer and director Rian Johnson clearly loves making these mystery movies, and it's evident that Daniel Craig enjoys starring in them, too.

It's now almost been a couple of weeks since the announcement of a third movie in the series coming to Netflix in 2025 – Wake Up Dead Man. We don't know anything about its plot, but the casting rumours won't quit.

Unlike with the usual rumour mill, though, this one is both very fast-moving and repeatedly verified by the man himself – Rian Johnson has been reposting reports left, right and centre to confirm their accuracy.

The latest is that we'll be seeing Josh Brolin in the movie, fresh from the enormous success of Dune: Part Two and with his own lengthy filmography of stone-cold hits (and an Oscar nomination for 2009's Milk).

He's joining a list of impressive other stars who have been confirmed by Johnson, including Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Daryl McCormack.

Frankly, if the casting announcements were to stop right there and never be added to further, you'd already be talking about one of the great ensemble casts of the decade so far. So it'll be amazing to see if any other massive names are added down the line.

Of course, there's still a bit of a wait on our hands – reports indicate that the movie isn't necessarily in the middle of shooting yet, so when Netflix says that it'll arrive in 2025, you can probably safely assume it means late in the year. Glass Onion was added to the streaming service in September 2022, so September could be the month to circle in your calendar (although we'd do so in pencil for now – if you're using a paper calendar anyway).

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That also gives you absolutely loads of time to catch up on Knives Out and Glass Onion if you haven't yet sampled their delights – these are two of the most charming and fun modern mysteries you could possibly find, adding to Netflix's argument that it's one of the best streaming services on the planet.

Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig's camp and effusive detective, is already a fan favourite, and it'll be tantalizing to imagine how he'll bounce off that list of A-listers, not least Josh Brolin himself.