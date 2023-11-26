Cyber Monday laptop sales are live – the best deals T3's expert team recommend

I've got bad news and good news. The bad news is you've missed Black Friday, but the good, nay great, news is that Cyber Monday deals are now here. Luckily this is the perfect time to pick up a new laptop for gaming, work or whatever at an unbelievable price.

Consider this laptop page a one-stop shop for all your needs. We've done the hard work so you don't have to, selecting top laptop picks from the best Cyber Monday deals.

Whether you're looking for an all-rounder, top-performing lightweight laptop, something for school or college, a stylish MacBook, or a great gaming setup we have options for all – and at various price points – which we've collated with best-of-best picks up top.

So here are all the best laptop deals from the top manufacturers on the models we think you should be looking for.

UK Cyber Monday laptop deal highlights

This section is reserved for the very best-of-best Cyber Monday laptop deals, irrelevant of the brand, just our top picks out there. Beyond this section, we've broken down the best laptop deals on the most popular and top-rated models.

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: was £1149 now £1049 at Amazon

A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13” M1: was £999 now £799 at Amazon

T3's Tech Editor also has a fondness for the so-called 'Baby' MacBook. This 2020 model is still a MacBook however so it's ultra-light ultra-slim and still pretty dang fast, if you can't work without a Mac, this is your next laptop.

Acer Swift Edge 16": was £1499 now £1299 at Currys

Boasting a superb 4K OLED screen but still weighing just 1.1KG, this is an excellent laptop at an incredible price. With 16GB of RAM and AMD Ryzen 7 processor, everyday computing should be a breeze.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was £1299 now £999 at Amazon

Save on this top-rated gaming laptop. With a Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 4060 GPU, you'll have no problem with running AAA games easily. With a 1TB SSD, good luck filling it with games.

Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop: was £2799 now £2199 at Box

A mighty gaming machine, with an Intel Core i9 processor and RTX 4080 GPU, this is for serious gamers only. 1TB of RAM and a 16" WQXGA 240Hz display round out an impressive package.

Microsoft 13" Surface Pro 9 & Surface Pro Signature Typecover: was £1558 now £899 at Currys

The Surface makes both a great tablet and laptop, this bundle includes the keyboard/cover as well. With an i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD, you should be happy using it whatever your needs are.



ASUS CX1 15.6" Chromebook: was £329 now £199 at Currys

Value for money is the big selling point here, but with a 15.6" screen and lightweight (just 1.8kg) design, there's a lot to love about this Chromebook. It boasts a solid 11-hour battery life too.

MSI Katana 15 Gaming laptop: was £1699 now £1299 at Amazon

This price for a gaming laptop with an i9 CPU and 4070 GPU is just absurd. Looking as sharp as the sword it's named after, the MSI Katana 15 is a gamer's dream and even comes with a free copy of Alan Wake 2.

Dell Inspiron 15 3520: was £479 now £399 at Amazon

A bargain price for a laptop with far from bargain performance. An Intel Core i5 Processor is at this price is unmissable and 8GB of RAM goes nicely too. A lightweight 1.85Kg, if you're looking for an all-rounder at a good price then it's right here.

Best Acer Aspire 5 Cyber Monday deals

Acer makes all kinds of laptops, from budget options to mid-range marvels and top-of-the-pile flagship machines. If you're looking for a portable laptop for your everyday needs, then the Aspire 5 represents excellent value for money.

Best Acer Nitro 5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

If you're looking to get into or step up your PC gaming efforts, then the Acer Nitro 5 is a great machine that brings performance without breaking the bank. Specs vary but having a dedicated GPU is a massive step up from integrated graphics and you'll be able to run AAA games (perhaps not quite at top specs) without a problem.

Best Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals

MacBooks are highly desirable laptops and sales tend to be rare but Cyber Monday is perhaps the best opportunity to spot a MacBook sale. The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022 edition) currently tops our list of the best MacBooks. With the new launch of the M3 series MacBooks, this could also be a great time to grab an M2 MacBook Pro at a great price.

Best Acer Swift Edge Cyber Monday deals

If you want a beautiful 4K OLED screen in a lightweight package, may I introduce you to the Acer Swift Edge. This 16" beauty is a sight to behold and it's no slouch in the performance stakes either with 16GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

Best Dell XPS 13 Plus Cyber Monday deals

A 5-star top-performing Windows machine that we can't get out of our heads here at T3, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a stunning bit of kit that should make mincemeat of most challenges you throw at it.

Best Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Cyber Monday deals

A 2-in-1 Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 represents superb value for money, especially when it's on sale. At home as both a tablet and super portable Chromebook, it's not going to blow you away for power but for general use it's a brilliant choice.

Best LG Gram 16 Cyber Monday deals

If you're after a big beautiful screen without breaking your back then the LG Gram 16 is the laptop for you. Even with a 16" display, it still only weighs 1.2kg so is a great choice for travelling. It's a top performer too with a solid battery life,16GB of RAM and an i7 Processor.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Cyber Monday deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest instalment in the incredibly popular range of tablet/laptop hybrids. A joy to use in either setup, the 13" PixelSense Flow display is a great home for the Windows 11 operating system you'll be used to on larger computers.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Pro Cuber Monday deals

Some 2-in-1 machines use detachable screens, but that often makes them a bit chunky and unwieldy. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Pro offers a different solution, it can be folded over nearly 360 degrees to turn into a touchscreen tablet. It's a sleek laptop that positions itself as an alternative to MacBooks.

Best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

If you're looking for a portable and budget-friendly laptop, you might want to consider a Chromebook. These Chrome OS-powered machines aren't powerhouses but they're very good at booting up quickly, searching the internet and performing basic tasks like word processing and Google Sheets. Students in particular often choose to go for a Chromebook.