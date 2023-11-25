Cyber Monday 2023 is the year of record Airpod deals

Apple AirPods are as ubiquitous as oxygen these days, and for good reason. They represent a very effective (and stylish) way to listen to your music on the go. Although not quite the best earbuds on the market, they are an obvious choice for iPhone users in particular. If you go on the bus or train right now, you'll probably see at least a dozen pairs.

As a result of their popularity these buds very rarely, if ever, drop in price. That was until now as ahead of Cyber Monday 2023 we are seeing some record-low prices on several different Airpods. Let's take a look, shall we?

US Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): was $169 now $139 at Amazon

This is the cheapest the 3rd generation of AirPods have ever been on Amazon. Compared to the 2nd gen they boost an improved battery life (30 hours), a more comfortable fit for most ears and improved water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

Not quite a best-ever price, this is still a great value deal on the 2nd Gen Airpods. They boast 24 hours of battery life and seamless integration with Siri, you don't even need to touch your iPhone. For the price, you'll struggle to get better sound on a half-in set of buds too.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $89 at Best Buy

This is the cheapest we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods Pro, and it makes sense. They're so good they don't need to drop. The adaptive noise cancelling on these buds has to be heard (or not heard) to be believed. There's 30 hours of battery life, but if you're really caught short, just 5 minutes of charging produces an hour of playback.

UK Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): was £169 now £149 at Amazon

This is not the cheapest the 3rd generation of AirPods has ever been on Amazon in the UK, but close. Compared to the 2nd gen they boost an improved battery life (30 hours), a more comfortable fit for most ears and improved water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was £129 now £99 at Amazon

A joint best-ever price, this is a great value deal on the 2nd Gen Airpods. They boast 24 hours of battery life and seamless integration with Siri, you don't even need to touch your iPhone. For the price, you'll struggle to get better sound on a half-in set of buds too.