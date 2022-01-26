Curved Dell gaming monitor price falls to £189 at Amazon

T3 spends a lot of time reviewing and rating the best gaming monitors and, as a result, we know what makes a good one and what makes a good deal.

And, speaking of good gaming monitor deals, right now the Dell S2721HGF 27 Inch Full HD curved gaming monitor is discounted down to just £189 at Amazon.

View the curved Dell gaming monitor deal at Amazon

If you're in the market for a gaming monitor upgrade this panel is absolutely worth checking out as it delivers a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and full compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

In short, it delivers really strong core functionality at a price point that undercuts many of its rivals significantly. And right here that price is even lower thanks to this Amazon price cut.

Here's the full details of the deal:

Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor: was £229.99, now £189 at Amazon

This gaming monitor ticks all the boxes a gamer would be looking for, including a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync and DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity. It's also got a sweet 1500R curve to the panel and a 3-year warranty. A £40.99 price cut at Amazon means it is retailing right now for £189, which is a great, market-leading price.

This isn't the absolute cheapest this monitor has been but it's close to it and, crucially, delivers a great gaming package for well under £200.

If you like the idea of this panel but actually fancy a monitor with a higher resolution, then the QHD version of this very same monitor is also available right now at Amazon, albeit without a discount applied. The Dell S2722DGM has the same 27-inch size but comes loaded with a resolution of 2560x1440 instead, so if you've got a rig that can support gaming at that resolution, it is probably also worth scoping out.

To see even more great gaming monitor deals be sure to also check out the below pricing chart, which shows the prices of some of 2022's very finest gaming monitors.