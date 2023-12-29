Currys New Year's sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

From the Christmas sales into the Boxing Day sales and now, with 2024 looming, it's time for the best New Year's deals to brings you happily into another new year. The Currys sale is now live in the UK with deals on pretty much everything imaginable. There are literally thousands of products on the site – but you needn't spend an age searching through them, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you.

Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades (but we still look oh-so-young, honest), so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds every year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top selection from Currys' sale that we see as the current best of the best. Happy New Year's shopping!

Bose QC Earbuds 2: was £279.95 , now £199 at Currys Given how new the Bose QC Earbuds 2 are, such a sharp price drop is a rare sight indeed. Bose doesn't often see its prices dip, and given the sheer quality of these earbuds, from both a sound and ANC perspective, I'd call this one of the best deals of 2023.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: was £99.99 , now £44.99 at Currys

After all that rich food, best keep those gnashers extra clean and sparkly for a 2024 stunning smile, eh? Good job that electric toothbrush well-known, Oral-B, has an equally stunning deal on its Pro 3 toothbrush – which is better than half price right now!

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner: was £329.99 , now £229.99 at Currys

The Dyson V8 is an excellent cordless vacuum cleaner for all types of flooring. It comes with 40 minutes worth of battery life, which should be enough to whizz around many homes without needing to be recharged.

Samsung S95 65-inch: was £3,499 , now £2,099 at Currys If you've been holding out before buying the best TV of 2023 then here's a deal that, while still costly overall, is a great price cut for what's the best-of-best panels around. Samsung's S95 is a QD-OLED that, in 65-inch form, is an absolute stunner.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99 , now £59.99 at Currys T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having now hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing requirements, and has found it a game-changer when receiving home deliveries (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you're not yet on the Ring Video Doorbell train.

Google Pixel 8: was £699 , now £624 at Currys Add the Pixel 8 to your basket and you can save £75 on this brilliant Android handset. Available in black, pink and green, and 128GB and 256GB.

ASUS ROG Ally: was £699 , now £549 at Currys Take a powerful gaming PC and squeeze it into a handheld and you've got the ROG Ally. This model features a gorgeous Full HD 7-inch touchscreen, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with a solid £150 off the list price, too, which makes it more of a bargain than buying one of the best gaming laptops!