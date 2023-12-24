Currys Boxing Day sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

Ah Christmas, a time of family, friends, presents and excess. Followed by time off and ample boredom to think "I should buy some nice new things". Well, you're in luck, as it's seasonal sales o'clock and the Currys Boxing Day sale is now live in the UK with deals on pretty much everything imaginable – literally thousands of products on the site – but you needn't spend an age searching through, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you.

Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades (but we still look oh-so-young), so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds each and every year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top selection from Currys' sales that we see as the current best of the best.

Bose QC Earbuds 2: was £279.95 , now £199.99 at Currys Given how new the Bose QC Earbuds 2 are, such a sharp price drop is a rare sight indeed. Bose doesn't often see its prices dip, and given the sheer quality of these earbuds, from both a sound and ANC perspective, I'd call this one of the best deals of 2023.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Currys The Amazon Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use and great visuals. Currys is price-matching Amazon's own discount too.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone: was £269 , now £179 at Currys T3's Home Editor loves this air fryer – which was awarded 5-stars in T3's Ninja Foodi MAX review – because it's large capacity and can "cook two foods, two ways, yet finish at the same time – with perfect results". You probably should have bought one to cook your Christmas dinner, but hey, here we are learning for our mistakes...