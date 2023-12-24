Currys Boxing Day sale is live – the best deals T3's team of experts recommends

Currys' festive sale is now live for Boxing Day and beyond – our team of experts has selected the very best deals available

Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published
Contributions from
Andy Sansom, Bethan Girdler-Maslen

Ah Christmas, a time of family, friends, presents and excess. Followed by time off and ample boredom to think "I should buy some nice new things". Well, you're in luck, as it's seasonal sales o'clock and the Currys Boxing Day sale is now live in the UK with deals on pretty much everything imaginable – literally thousands of products on the site – but you needn't spend an age searching through, as the T3 team has done the hard work for you. 

Our expert team has been in the tech game for decades (but we still look oh-so-young), so we know good products when we see them – indeed we review hundreds each and every year, as per our How We Test page – and below we've picked out a top selection from Currys' sales that we see as the current best of the best. 

Bose QC Earbuds 2: was £279.95, now £199.99 at Currys

Bose QC Earbuds 2: was £279.95, now £199.99 at Currys

Given how new the Bose QC Earbuds 2 are, such a sharp price drop is a rare sight indeed. Bose doesn't often see its prices dip, and given the sheer quality of these earbuds, from both a sound and ANC perspective, I'd call this one of the best deals of 2023.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99, now £39.99 at Currys

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:  was £59.99, now £39.99 at Currys

The Amazon Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use and great visuals. Currys is price-matching Amazon's own discount too.

View Deal
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone: was £269, now £179 at Currys

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone: was £269, now £179 at Currys

T3's Home Editor loves this air fryer – which was awarded 5-stars in T3's Ninja Foodi MAX review – because it's large capacity and can "cook two foods, two ways, yet finish at the same time – with perfect results". You probably should have bought one to cook your Christmas dinner, but hey, here we are learning for our mistakes... 

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £349, now £279 at Currys

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £349, now £279 at Currys

A T3 team favourite, one that gained the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star product is no doubt among the best-of-best active noise-cancelling headphone you can buy. More recent rivals, such as the Bose QC Ultra Headphones, cost much more – so to see the price cut is a most welcome deal. 

View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99, now £59.99 at Currys

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99, now £59.99 at Currys

T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring doorbells for years, having now hard-wired a product to avert any battery-changing requirements, and has found it a game-changer when receiving home deliveries (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job!). This half-price deal is a no-brainer if you're not yet on the Ring Video Doorbell train. 

View Deal
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

With contributions from
