Columbia's new super-grippy hiking shoes can turn you into a goat

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a goat? More importantly, have you ever thought about becoming the GOAT? If so, we have some good news: Columbia's new Facet 75 Mid OutDry hiking shoe can help be as bold on technical terrain as a goat. With the Adapt TraxTM outsole to provide exceptional traction in wet and dry conditions, the Facet 75 gives hikers the "freedom to work any trail like a goat."

A key style for Spring 2023, the Facet 75 combines the best tech Columbia has to offer in hiking footwear with the agility and performance of an athletic shoe. In addition to the Adapt Trax mentioned above, Columbia's OutDryTM technology delivers a waterproof and breathable construction without moisture issues that can weigh down traditional waterproof methods.

The NAVIC FIT SYSTEMTM gives a natural midfoot lockdown, making you feel more confident and secure as you navigate difficult terrain. The midsole of the Facet 75 uses TECHLITETM PLUSH to deliver max cushioning and an exceptionally comfortable hiking experience. The new shoe is available in women's and men’s styles in several colourways.

"Most of us don't set off from the trailhead looking to be the greatest hiker of all time," said Shane Downey, Columbia's Senior Director of Footwear Merchandising. "Regardless of your aspirations on the trail, one thing is universal: you need the gear that leaves you feeling confident and capable. The Facet 75 is purpose-built with the DNA of trail running and athletic wear to truly deliver total traction and agility for today's modern hiker."

The Facet 75 retails for £125 in the low version and £135 in the mid version and is available now at Columbia (opens in new tab), in Columbia stores and at select retailers. For more hiking footwear options, check out T3's best hiking boots, best women's hiking boots, best walking shoes and best women's walking shoe guides.