Chris Froome's workout equipment revealed: Is this ‘Froome Room’ the ultimate home gym for lockdown cyclists?

In the age when training indoors became the norm – at least, for the time being – we are all looking for inspiration how to set up our very own home gym, or if you are a cyclist, your pain cave. And if you are a cyclist, look no further than the pain cave of the multiple Tour de France-winner Chris Froome.

As Cycling News reported earlier, Chris has quite a lot of equipment in his pain cave, including a range of road bikes, turbo trainers, yoga mats and even a leg press – check the stock at the Fitness Superstore if you fancy one of those. Apart from a leg press, there are also plenty of other leg machines in Chris' home gym, judging by this TikTok video he shared on Twitter.

Chris Froome's home gym equipment

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo Kickr smart trainer

The Kickr smart trainer is Wahoo's top of the range model and used by many pro athletes for indoor cycling training. This near-silent machine can provide up to 2,200 watts of resistance and has commercial-grade durability. With the Wahoo Kickr, you can recreate outdoor conditions in your home, especially coupled up with training platforms like Zwift or Sufferfest.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo Kickr Climb incline simulator

Although the Kickr trainer can simulate incline by upping the resistance on the flywheel, using the Climb, you can also physically experience steep climbs. Mount the front fork of your road bike on the Wahoo Climb and it will automatically lift the bike up when there is an incline coming in Watopia. The range goes from -10% to +20% degree, and if you ever rode up on a hill that was steeper than a 10% grade, you know this range will be enough for most riders.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo Kickr Headwind Bluetooth fan

The Kickr Headwind is a really fancy Bluetooth fan that adjusts the air output based on the speed you are doing on your Wahoo trainer, further immersing you in the indoor/outdoor cycling experience. Adding the Headwind to your Wahoo-ecosystem and pairing the setup with Zwift, you can make indoor cycling almost as enjoyable as riding outdoors.

Get the virtual Chris Froome look (Image credit: Chris Froome – Twitter)

Zwift

Chris Froome doesn't just ride looking at himself in the mirror either: as recently as last Sunday (12 April), Chris joined Team Ineos' first ever Zwift event where any rider from around the world could join the four-time tour winner on a virtual ride.

Anyone can sign up for Zwift and ride in six different worlds on over 80 different routes. In case you aren't familiar, Zwift not only makes indoor cycling fun but it also offers over a 1000 structured workouts too so you can get ready for your next race – or just pedal along other Zwifters online.

(Image credit: TRX)

TRX Suspension Training System

This all-in-one package is designed get even complete suspension training newbies into the swing of it, with the excellent TRX workout guide acting as detailed bedtime reading in order to get the most out of each session.

A choice of either a door anchor or the traditional TRX anchor, which loops around tree branches, posts or anything else that will easily take bodyweight without collapsing, increases the versatility.

This pack also comes with a handy carry bag, which makes it possible to bundle up the kit and easily shove it in a backpack or small bag when travelling. Those regularly working away or travelling the world can easily create a gym in the hotel room. Or, you know, just use it at home and store it away when not in use.