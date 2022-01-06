Chevy join the EV pickup market with the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado

GM has joined the list of auto manufacturers launching new models at a tech show this year, revealing its long-awaited Chevy all-electric truck and SUV. Perhaps because CES feels like the perfect place to talk about the kind of technology these new electric vehicles offer and what the future of driving will look like. While a traditional auto crowd might be reticent, the technology focus audience at CES 2022 has already embraced EVs and autonomous vehicles.

The Chevy Silverado RST is an all-electric version of the dependable Chevy pickup since 1975. The design builds on the current 2022, providing a slightly curvier chassis, a body-colored grill, a full-width LED strip headlight and a bunch of added features.

The EV is due to launch in 2023 in the US and reservations for the first batch sold out in minutes. Notably, it promises a 400+ mile range, far exceeding that of the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning.

(Image credit: GM)

It offers a sizable front trunk for storage, complete with 120v power for tools. The rear bed can also be extended into the cabin thanks to the midgate pass-through and folding rear seats.

Much like the imminent Hummer EV, the Silverado offers four-wheel steering for tighter turning. It can tow up to 10,000lbs (a 20,000lb version is also coming) and offers at least 780lb-ft of torque. The cabin has had a serious upgrade too, with a glass panel roof, a 17-in display featuring GM's Ultifi platform and the Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.

Prices for the Silverado EV expect to range from $39,000 for the Work Truck edition up to $105,000 for the first edition RST model.

(Image credit: GM)

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is also scheduled for a fall 2023 US release and provides a fully electric version of its existing affordable SUV. An electric version of the more premium Blazer SUV is also due in 2023, though little detail was given on this.

Due to start from around $30,000 – just $5,000 more than the current ICE model – the Equinox EV will come in both LT and RS trims and feature the Ultium operating system. Very few other details were available on this model but the interior looks to have a similar 17-inch display to the Silverado.

No performance or range figures were given for the Equinox or Blazer though I expect these will be released later this year.

(Image credit: GM)

Cadillac provided a more ambitious look into the future of driving with new additions to its Halo Concept. The InnerSpace concept is a two-seater autonomous sports car that appears to have been plucked straight from Blade Runner.

It's what I've always imagined cars of the future to look like. It has a wrap around screen in place of the windscreen and a sofa-like seating for two passengers with no sign of any driving controls. While the doors open in regular fashion, the roof rises and the seats rotate outwards for easy entrance and exit.

The promo video is all very dramatic and while not a driver's car it looks fast and very cool.