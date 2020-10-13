Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deal: CHEAPEST ever Fitbit deal makes this fitness tracker the perfect stocking filler

Like that red-hot Fitbit Versa 2 deal wasn't enough, here is another amazing Fitbit deal for Amazon Prime Day: get the Fitbit Inspire for £38.99. You've read that right, you can get a Fitbit for £38.99. Gift this fitness tracker to your parents, significant other, friends, everyone.
• Buy the Fitbit Inspire HR for £38.99, was £69.99, you save £31 at Amazon
You can find other cheap Fitbit deals at Amazon right now too. The Fitbit Inspire HR is also cheaper than usual, now only £63, was £89.99, you save £26.99. Also, please check out the best Fitbit Versa deals and best Fitbit Charge deals as well where you can always find the best prices for these devices. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming already, better bookmark those pages too.
Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker | On sale for £38.99 | Was £69.99 | You save £31 at Amazon
The Fitbit Inspire measure all-day steps, distance, active minutes and calories burned. It has a battery life of up to five days and also recognises activities automatically. What it doesn't do is measure/track heart rate, for that, you'll need an Inspire HR. If you are not keen on monitoring heart rate all day, get this bargain.View Deal
Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker | On sale for £63 | Was £89.99 | You save £26.99 at Amazon
As well as being able to do all that the Fitbit Inspire can, the Fitbit Inspire HR also has a built in optical heart rate sensor and therefore can track HR all day, determine resting heart rate, identify heart rate zones, estimate cardio fitness level and monitor sleep stages too. Plus it also has over 15 'goal-based' exercise modes too.View Deal
