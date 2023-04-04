Cheap Xbox storage expansion is finally on the way for your Series X

Western Digital Xbox storage expansion
(Image credit: Best Buy (via The Verge) / Western Digital)
If you're an Xbox Series X or Series S owner and have been pondering buying a storage expansion card, then your options have thus far been limited – and expensive. 

But that's apparently all about to change, as reported by The Verge's Tom Warren (opens in new tab), who spotted a new and affordable Western Digital expansion card at Best Buy in the USA. 

I think what's going to appeal the most about this Xbox expansion card is the prospective price point: WD's 1TB and not-yet-officially-announced accessory is said to be priced at $179.99. 

That's a full $40 lower than the 1TB official Seagate expansion card, further details on that product in the widget below, and should set the pace for cheaper Xbox Series X/S expansion options.

I'll assume, the economy as it is, that the UK pricing of such cards will be a pound-for-dollar equivalent, so assume Western Digital will be selling at £179.99 when the card is officially revealed.

I know what you're thinking, though: 'that's hardly cheap!'. Especially as the official Seagate cards have dropped in price since launch – but those cards were a lofty £254.99 at launch for the 1TB capacity. 

As a PlayStation 5 owner I do baulk somewhat at that higher price, especially as I expanded my PS5 storage (step by step guide here) with a 1TB WD Black SN850 M.2 SSD card with heatsink for a lot less – at the time of writing you can do this for under a hundred quid.

Still, it seems like Xbox Series X and Series S owners can only take this leak as a positive sign for the future. When the Western Digital card will officially be revealed, however, we don't yet know.

