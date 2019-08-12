Cheap protein powder deal of the day: Maximuscle protein WITH added creatine for 60% off

This sub-£20 cheap protein powder deal is so good, it might end up on our top cheap protein powder deals list! Maximuscles Cyclone whey protein powder is low on sugar and high in protein and amino acids, helping muscle recovery and therefore lean muscle gain.

• Maximuscle Cyclone whey protein powder with creatine, Strawberry, 1.26 kg, at Amazon for £18.99, was £49.99 , save £31 – 62%

The 1.26 kg tub contains 21, 60-gram servings and in each serving, you get 25 grams of protein. This is not a vegan protein powder but you can find plenty of those on our best protein powder list.

Why should you buy Maximuscle Cyclone whey protein powder with creatine?

If you ever decide to take supplements to aid your muscle growth, all you really need is protein (whey or vegan) and creatine monohydrate. By now you probably already know that protein is essential for muscle repair. Creatine works a different way: it enhances performance and helps you push (or pull) more in the gym, or anywhere you might train.

Creatine has been scientifically proven to improve muscle capacity and it can even protect against neurological disease. It is one of the most scrutinised supplements out there and is perfectly safe to use. You only need a small amount to keep your creatine levels saturated (after you loaded the level).

One great benefit of the Maxisport Cyclone is that it blends creatine and protein so you don't have to buy the two supplements separately. 5 grams of creatine monohydrate is ideal dosage and coupled with the 25 grams of protein in each serving, your muscles will be well replenished.

