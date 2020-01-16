Huge motorbike helmet, boots, gloves and jacket sale: up to 50% off top brands

I've been riding motorbikes since I was in my twenties and one thing I've learned is that buying cheap gear, whether that's helmets, gloves, boots or jackets, really is a false economy.

Cheap motorbike gear probably won't perform or fit in quite the way you want it and it certainly won't last as well as good quality gear from reputable brands, so once you've bought that cheap stuff you'll end up replacing it all with more expensive stuff. So you might as well skip step one and save yourself some money in the long run.

The downside of buying good quality bike gear is that the costs can really start to mount up. You can easily spend over £500 on a helmet or a jacket and upwards of £100 on items like bike jeans, boots and gloves. I think it's an investment worth making but I'm always on the lookout for bike gear sales so I can get quality stuff at a discount.

Right now, UK retailer GetGeared – which carries a frankly massive range of stock – has a winter sale on with up to 50% off. There are savings on helmets, textiles, leathers, boots, gloves, base layers and more. It's not just a clear out of winter riding gear that's happening at GetGeared, although there is plenty of winter gear on offer: there's also a good selection of summer gear so you can stock up now on the cheap so you're fully prepared for when the weather gets warmer.

I've highlighted a few items below but do click through to the main GetGeared sale page as there's simply LOADS of stuff to check out. Happy riding! 🏍️

Shoei RYD helmet | Was £349.99 | Now £299.99

Shoei makes top-notch helmets and the RYD features a fully removable lining, three air inlets on the brow and chin, two rear exhaust vents, a pinlock visor and D-Ring closure. According to GetGeared "The top design looks like horns or angry eyebrows, while the lower design looks like your Shoei RYD helmet is screaming!"

View Deal

Shop all sale helmets at GetGeared

Alpinestars Andes Drystar Jacket | Was £199.99 | Now £189.99

Alpinestars makes great gear and this is a quality jacket for your wet rides. It features 4-point CE armour, pocket for back and chest, waterproof and removable thermal lining, vent zips and EIGHT pockets. Ideal for touring or commuting.View Deal

Shop all sale textiles at GetGeared

Richa Bonneville Wax Jacket Black | Was £199.99 | Now £159.99

If you want to rock an old school look on your retro scrambler, how about this black wax jacket from Belgian brand Richa? It features CE armour at the shoulders, elbows and back, a waterproof drop liner and a removable thermal liner and it would look as good off the bike as on it.View Deal

Shop all sale leathers at GetGeared

Alpinestars SMX-6 Boots V2 Drystar WP | Was £219.99 | Now £208.99

You see a lot of SMX boots out on the road. That's because they're tried and tested and a really good price for what's a great boot. Obviously, the sale price is even better. This model has a breathable, waterproof Drystar membrane with a few design tweaks to bring the boot up to date.View Deal

Shop all sale boots at GetGeared

Alpinestars Faster Gloves | Was £64.99 | Now £51.99

You won't want these gloves for the winter but if you get them now at a discount they'll be ready for you when the days warm up and you head out for a spring afternoon ride. The gloves feature a wind and water resistant material on the back of the hand with a premium leather palm. There's also PU foam compound knuckle guards, padding reinforcement on landing zones and a hook and loop grip wrist closure to keep the gloves in position.

View Deal

Shop all sale gloves at GetGeared

And if the winter weather is making your riding miserable or – heaven forbid – putting you off riding altogether, do check out the base layers sale and the rainwear sale so you can laugh in the face of inclement weather.

There's so much in this sale, it really is epic, and I have no idea when it is going to end, so do check out the full selection now.