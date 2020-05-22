OLED TV deal: LG's brand-new CX 48-inch OLED 4K TV is already £100 off!

You normally have to wait at least a few months for a great deal on a new OLED 4K TV, but LG's 2020 CX range is just landing now, and immediately there's a great offer to save £100 off the price of its smallest and cheapest model, the 48-inch LG OLED48CX.

48-inch OLED TVs are new for 2020 – previously, 55 inches was the smallest you'd get for OLED panels, and that's just too big for some people's spaces. This new size makes OLED achievable for more people, both in terms of space and because its asking price is cheaper than the bigger models.

The usual price for the 48-inch LG CX is £1,499, but right away you can save £100 at Appliances Direct and order it for £1,399.

The 48-inch LG is a fully 4K screen, and naturally gives you the incredibly realistic HDR performance that OLEDs are known for – the subtlety across dark shades, the nuance in colour, and the ability to have bright pixels right next to dark ones with no light leaking between them is just dazzling.

LG's CX TVs are its mid-range offering in terms of price, but actually match its most expensive 4K OLEDs for image quality – they use the same panels and processing, and instead save a bit of money on things like the design and speakers (not that this is a bad-looking TV in any way). Our review is in-progress now, but expect to see it land triumphantly in our list of the best TVs.

Best of all for a TV in 2020, though, is that the LG CX is outfitted with HDMI 2.1 ports and full support for all the fanciest new gaming features of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including auto low-latency mode (reducing lag when playing), variable refresh rates (making games look smoother even when the frame-rate is changing), and 120 frames per second playback even at 4K, for the ultimate in detail.

