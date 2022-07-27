Cheap laptop deal sees shoppers save £150 on the Acer Aspire 5

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While schools and universities are out for the summer, the summer sales are the best time to get ready for the new term with low prices on laptops and computing devices. Whether you need a laptop for studying, video calls or streaming, you can find a quality device from a reliable brand at incredibly cheap prices in the run-up to the new school year.

With this in mind, we’ve found a great deal on the Acer Aspire 5, taking this premium laptop down to a low price. Right now, you can save £150 on the Acer Aspire 5 and up to £200 on Acer laptops at Currys.

Originally priced at £599, the Acer Aspire 5 is now just £449, dropping the price to under £500. The Acer Aspire 5 features in our guide to the best laptops under £500 (opens in new tab) so this price cut from Currys has made this powerful laptop even more affordable, perfect for those on a budget.

Throughout this year, Currys has been offering amazing deals and discounts on a range of tech products, including laptops, TVs, headphones, speakers and mobile phones. Currently, Currys has cheap deals on Acer laptops (opens in new tab), including Aspire and Swift models, as well as Acer 2-in-1 laptops and Chromebooks.

Save £150 on the Acer Aspire 5 at Currys. Powered by the 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, this laptop is speedy and has up to 10 hours of battery life, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Acer Aspire 5 also comes with Microsoft Office and internet security deals when you purchase it at Currys, and you can upgrade to Windows 11.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 5

In our Acer Aspire 5 review (opens in new tab), we were impressed with its build, screen and battery life, and commented that “it’s fantastic value for money and a great choice for students.” This slim laptop offers a strong performance and is packed full of features, including a wide 14-inch screen, integrated HD webcam and multiple ports and connectivity options.

For students, the Acer Aspire 5 is super portable and lightweight, so you can take it with you to and from lectures. When we tested the Acer Aspire 5, we found that it delivers a lot of power and can tackle multiple tasks, including streaming, browsing, searching and gaming. The 512GB SSD is speedier and more reliable than a regular hard drive and has plenty of room for your files, photos, videos and music.