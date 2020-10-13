Cheap Garmin fēnix 6 deal? This Prime Day deal can save you over £170

The most overpowered Garmin watch is now way cheaper – truly a Prime Day deal not to be missed

(Image credit: Garmin)
Matt Kollat

By

We love the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and the Garmin fēnix 6 is almost identical to the Pro version. Better still, it's now over £170 cheaper for Amazon Prime Day, making this Garmin watch more accessible than ever before. Prime Day deal of the best kind, have a look at this cheap watch now!

• Buy the Garmin fēnix 6 Multisport GPS Watch for £356, was £529.99, you save £173.99 at Amazon

Interested in more cheap Garmin watch deals? We have plenty of those as well as a handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.

Buy the Garmin fēnix 6 Multisport GPS Watch | On sale for £356 | Was £529.99 | You save £173.99 at Amazon
Want a real rugged smartwatch that's also capable of navigating you around a forest trail? Look no further, the Garmin fēnix 6 has you covered. Featuring Garmin's latest Elevate 3 heart rate sensor, the fēnix 6 can track HR 24/7 yet it has a long battery life nevertheless. Don't miss out on this great offer!View Deal

