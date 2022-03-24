Cheap electric toothbrush deal takes £290 off the Oral-B iO8 at Boots

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best electric toothbrushes are dental hygiene gamechangers when it comes to reducing plaque, keeping your mouth healthy and freshening your breath. We’re all trying to get whiter teeth and a cleaner mouth, and investing in an electric toothbrush is the best way to do this, especially in comparison to manual brushing.

If you’re looking for a new electric toothbrush but are finding the prices a bit steep, we’ve found an incredible deal on the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush at Boots. Originally priced at £450, the Oral-B iO8 is now just £160, saving shoppers a huge £290 (64%) on this impressive electric toothbrush.

View the Oral-B iO8 deal here

Oral-B is known as the number one dentist recommended brand in the world. The iO series is one of the most popular collections from Oral-B as it uses revolutionary magnetic iO technology for a professional clean and a gentle brush.

For the tech-savvy out there, the Oral-B iO8 also uses artificial intelligence that recognises your brush style and guides you on how to improve your technique and clean.

This deal is on the Oral-B iO8 limited edition model which comes in violet ametrine and with a handy travel case. Oral-B is running multiple deals on its toothbrush range specifically for Mother’s Day, so if you’ve left gift buying until the last minute, this is a great deal to take advantage of – plus you can head into your local Boots to find it.

To view the Oral-B iO8 deal at Boots, click the link above or keep reading for more Oral-B iO deals from other top retailers.

Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush Violet Ametrine with Limited Edition Travel Case: was £450, now £160 at Boots

The Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush is an impressive model that comes with 6 brushing modes so you can personalise your clean. It comes with the round brush head that expertly cleans your teeth and gums with micro-vibrations. The interactive colour display shows brushing mode information, including head placement and pressure alerts, and it gives you a smile after you’ve finished. Comes with a travel case, brush head holder and magnetic quick charger.

If you’re interested in a slightly different model, there are tons of Oral-B deals at Amazon and on the Oral-B website as part of its Mother’s Day gift offers .

The iO series is extremely popular so if you want an electric toothbrush from this collection but don’t want to spend too much, Amazon has a great discount on the Oral-B iO6. A couple generations down from the iO8, the iO6 is still an impressive electric toothbrush that uses the same iO technology and has a smart display.

Originally priced at £299.99, you can now get the Oral-B iO6 at just £109.99, saving you £190 (63%).