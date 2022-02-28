Cheap coffee machine deal cuts the cost of the Swan Retro Pump to £74.99

Looking to update your coffee machine? Whether you’re a pod fan or a bean to cup enthusiast, there are so many coffee makers on the market, designed for your budget and taste preferences.

One of the best coffee makers are espresso machines and popular kitchen appliance brand, Swan is best known for its pump espresso makers. The Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine has been given a great price cut from Amazon, taking the cost down to £74.99.

View the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine deal

Originally priced at £109.99, the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine is 32% off, saving shoppers £35 on this impressive coffee machine. This machine is ideal for people who take their morning cup of coffee seriously or who want to make barista-style coffee at home.

To view the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine deal, click the link above. For extra details on why the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine makes a great addition to your kitchen, keep reading for more.

Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: was £109.99, now £74.99 at Amazon

The Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine is part of the on-trend Swan Retro range which boasts a vintage-inspired design in a range of colours to suit all aesthetics. The cheapest model currently discounted by Amazon is the grey colour, ideal for neutral kitchens. This high performance espresso machine features 15 bars of pressure, a 1.2 litre detachable water tank and a milk frother. Comes with a 2 year warranty.

Why you should buy the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine

The Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine is a high performance coffee maker which makes coffee house-approved drinks every time. It has 15 bars of pressure, steam pressure control, a die cast boiler and a 1.2 litre detachable water tank for easy and professional espresso making.

Compatible with both ground coffee or espresso pods, you can make a variety of drinks with the machine’s milk frothing wand and spoon and coffee presser. Despite first impressions, the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine is extremely easy to use and makes professional coffee within a matter of minutes.

This coffee machine deal is available on the grey version of the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Machine. If you prefer a different colour, the purple, pink, orange, green, cream, blue and black models are also discounted at Amazon.