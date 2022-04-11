Cheap Bluetooth speaker deal sees the Huawei Sound Joy drop to cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Spring and Easter sales are in full swing with tons of offers on top tech products, like TVs, headphones, laptops, sound bars and speakers. With brighter days on the horizon, we’re on the lookout for speaker deals and we’ve found a great one on the Huawei Sound Joy.

Speakers are the perfect companion for picnics, barbecues and sunny days spent outside. The Huawei Sound Joy is one of the best Bluetooth speakers (opens in new tab) on the market and is down to its cheapest ever price at Currys.

Originally priced at £129, the Huawei Sound Joy is now just £89.99, saving shoppers £39.01 (31%) on this high quality Bluetooth portable speaker.

In our Huawei Sound Joy review (opens in new tab), we rated it highly and commented that it’s an excellent speaker with decent sound quality and battery life that will last longer than other portable speakers. It’s also made the list for our best Bluetooth speaker and best waterproof speakers (opens in new tab) guides, so it’s a great speaker for outdoor use especially at the beach or pool.

To view the Huawei Sound Joy deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details. There’s also a similar deal on the Huawei Sound Joy at Amazon (opens in new tab) if you’re interested in a different retailer.

The Huawei Sound Joy is a strong portable Bluetooth speaker with an impressive waterproof design and multicoloured light detailing. It has a good sound quality but what really sets it apart from other speakers is its battery life. The Huawei Sound Joy has up to 26 hours of battery life and is a great choice for people with Android or Huawei phones.

Why you should buy the Huawei Sound Joy

If you’re on the hunt for a new speaker, the Huawei Sound Joy is a popular choice that’s reasonably priced and comes with cool features. The overall design is eye-catching in its long tube shape with a multicoloured ring light at the top and it’s extremely light so you can pop it in your bag for convenient travelling. The light changes with the music and sound, and displays your battery percentage and volume level.

The Huawei Sound Joy uses a Devialet driver system to produce clear audio. While its sound could be stronger with less distortion, it can still fill up a room easily and delivers good sound. What sets the Huawei Sound Joy apart from other speakers is its incredible battery life. It has up to 26 hours of battery life and when it does run out of juice, it only takes 10 minutes to charge to up to an hour of listening time.

With easy Bluetooth pairing, you can get started with the Huawei Sound Joy straight away and you can download the Huawei AI Life app for more control and features. You can also pair two Huawei speakers together for a stronger audio experience and it comes with a voice assistant for easy commands.