Channel the Force and hit 50mph with this Millennium Falcon drone

We've had drones that use radar, ones that you can control with a single hand and one that's shaped just like a egg, but how about one that can do the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs?

Okay, the new Millenium Falcon from won't help you send Darth Vader's TIE-Fighter spinning off into the depths of space, but it will enable you to fly at a speed of 50mph (the Speeder Bike, X-Wing and TIE-Fighter versions will be a tad slower with an average speed of 35mph), do 360-degree tricks and have laser fights with up to 24 other pilots.

Hold on a minute. Laser fights with other Star Wars drones? Have we died and gone to Bespin? No, these creations aren't the toy-esque flyers we got from Air Hogs last year - each one is a proper little quad copter with transluscent plastics used to hide the propellors fixed beneath each vehicle and uses on-board sensors for an aerial game of tag.

According to Propel's official webiste, "each Propel Star Wars battle Quad is extremely detailed, hand painted to model quality finish, certified, numbered and packed in a collectable display box." The firm is going for a presentation similar to what Disney has been doing with its plush and extra-detailed Black Series of action figures, so expect a very a very slick bit of collectible tech for your money.

You can pre-order a Propel Star Wars Battle Quad now, with prices ranging from $200-$300. The product will be available in the UK and Europe in the autumn. It is currently not available in North America.

Via: Propel

