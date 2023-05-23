Catch this Netflix show with 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating before new series

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you love comedy, then you should already be eagerly anticipating I Think You Should Leave series 3. which starts on the 30th of May. The sketch show’s 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes is a testament to its quality.

Co-Created by and starring Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave is one of the funniest shows out there, and my personal favourite sketch show since That Mitchell and Webb Look. Obviously, Robinson is American so the brand of humour is slightly different but the SNL alumni has clearly used the platform to run free. Surreal but still relatable, I don’t want to ruin the twists in any sketches for you, you’ll just have to watch.

Most of the sketches see Robinson attempting to recover from a social situation that has unravelled, and it’s safe to say that he goes off the deep end. Robinson is a great performer but he is assisted on screen by a host of character actors and guest stars. Past episodes have included Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk and Andy Samberg (who also produces with his Lonely Island friends).



Watch this (not at work, are you mad?) and if you like it then this show is definitely right up your alley.

Ellen E Jones of The Guardian gave series two a five-star rating, describing it fittingly as “among the freshest and funniest TV comedies of recent years.” and I would wholeheartedly agree. As with any sketch show some sketches will appeal more than others but they never outstay their welcome and a usual runtime of under 20 minutes keeps things all killer no filler.

If you’re tired of watching the same sitcoms over and over again, or just want something a little out there, please give this show a chance and you’ll be quoting it to friends in no time. You owe it to yourself to watch the first two seasons, but as a sketch show, you can just start with the new series if you're funny like that.