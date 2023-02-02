Cambridge Audio's new music streamers offer serious bang for your buck

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're the kind of music fan who cares about the best DACs, you've probably got a pretty fancy audio setup already – and if you've been wanting to add wireless streaming to it but felt it was too expensive, Cambridge Audio may have just the thing for you. Its new network music players bring hi-res audio streaming to any system for a lot less than you might expect from an audiophile brand.

There are two new models, the AXN10 and the MXN10. The AXN10 is standard sized and designed to sit with your existing separates, and the MXN10 (pictured above) is more compact. They're both part of the StreamMagic range, which also includes the AX series' integrated amplifier, CD player and tuner models.

What to expect from Cambridge Audio's new streamers

Both streamers have an ESS Sabre DAC, Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and they support up to 768KHz music up to DSD 512 for your hi-res audio streaming. They work with ALAC, FLAC, WAV, AIFF, DSD and all the other key audio formats, and they're compatible with Chromecast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL, Quobuz, AirPlay 2, Room and UPnP. You can also tune into Internet radio and use local USB storage.

We're big fans of Cambridge Audio's products from their best true wireless earbuds to their DACs: the firm excels in delivering high quality sound without sky-high price tags. And these streamers appear to be part of that tradition: the MXN10 has an RRP of £449/$499/€499 and the AXN10 is £549/$599//€599. Both devices will ship in March 2020.