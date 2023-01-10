Caffeine nap: what is it & does it work?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re feeling tired and in need of an energy boost, chances are you’re headed over to the kettle to make yourself a cup of tea or coffee. A hit of caffeine is a go-to way to wake up in the morning and to power through the dreaded 3pm energy slump. Another favourite is to have a quick power nap but what if you combined the two?

That’s right, many experts are recommending caffeine naps as a way to boost your energy levels and leave you feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the rest of the day. This might sound counterproductive but many people swear by it and scientific research seems to back up caffeine naps as well.

But what is a caffeine nap and does it actually work? Here’s everything you need to know about caffeine naps, including how and when to do it, and how it affects your body.

What is a caffeine nap?

A caffeine nap (often referred to as a coffee nap) is exactly what it sounds like, where you drink coffee or tea before taking a short nap. While the idea of a caffeine nap might sound counterintuitive, it actually makes a lot of sense, as it typically takes around 20-30 minutes for people to feel the effects of caffeine. So, by having a cup of coffee before settling down for a power nap, you should feel more energised and alert when you wake up.

According to Healthline (opens in new tab), the main reason scientists believe caffeine naps are effective is because of adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep. Adenosine circulates around the body in high amounts when you feel tired and drops when you’re asleep. Caffeine and adenosine compete with each other for receptors in the brain and when you’re asleep, caffeine prevents adenosine from being received by your brain. In simple terms, having a nap after drinking coffee increases your brain’s capacity to receive caffeine rather than adenosine, so you wake up feeling more alert and less drowsy.

(Image credit: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels)

How to have a caffeine nap

So, how do you take a caffeine nap? It’s pretty simple and can easily fit into your schedule. All you need to do is make yourself a cup of tea or coffee, drink it fairly quickly and settle down for a 15-20 minute nap (see how long should you nap (opens in new tab) for more details).

Experts say that you should drink around 200 milligrams of caffeine to feel the effects of the caffeine nap and you shouldn’t sleep longer than 20 minutes to prevent grogginess. Sleep might not come easily to you but having this rest period can still leave you feeling refreshed. If you want to make caffeine naps a regular thing, take a look at how to have the perfect nap (opens in new tab) for tips to drift off easier.

Now you know how to have a caffeine nap, it’s important to make sure you’re having one at the right time. As we discovered in our what time should you stop drinking coffee (opens in new tab) guide, you should have your last cup of coffee between 2-3pm to avoid disrupting your sleep. Similarly, experts suggest that the best time to have a caffeine nap is around midday, typically before 3pm or at least 6 hours before your bedtime.

Are caffeine naps good for you?

While further research needs to be done to fully understand caffeine naps, it has been found that having coffee with a nap is better than having caffeine or a nap on their own. Together, they enhance your concentration, energy levels, memory, and cognitive and physical performance.

Essentially, you get both benefits of caffeine and naps in one go, meaning you should feel less sleep deprived and more alert for the rest of the day. Coffee and naps are also said to have many health benefits, including improving gut, liver, heart and brain health. Of course, you should be careful with how much caffeine you’re consuming but it’s worth giving a caffeine nap a try if you’re struggling to stay awake in the afternoon.