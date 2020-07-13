Buy bikes online: these are the best cheap bicycle deals at Halfords, Wiggle, Evans Cycles in July

Looking for a new bike? We have the best cheap bike deals and all the best places where you can buy bikes online collected here, saving you time and effort to look up all the available options yourself. Choosing a new bike is stressful enough as it is, even without having to find the best bike deals manually.

Want to save £££ on your new bike? Why not buy it through the cycle to work scheme? The £1,000 upper limit doesn't apply anymore so you can buy all the cheap bikes, cycling clothing and bike safety equipment you want (your employer will need to approve your request first, though).

Cycling, even on an electric bike, is not only great for your physical health but also mental well-being. Evans Cycles is the UK's top bike store, along with Halfords, and many of its stores are still open. As well as Evans, online-only bike-meister Wiggle is also going strong, as are most of the smaller, specialist bicycle retailers – scroll down for more on them. From what we can see, it's business as usual for all the major retailers, with fewer delays in processing and delivering the orders than you might expect.

We have lists of the best road bikes, and the best electric bikes so feel free to have a look around there too. Oh and we also have a list of the best bikes (of all kinds). What we have here, however, is a sample of the best value road bike deals and electric bike deals we could find. Naturally, they're all available to buy online and have delivered.

Want to cycle or work out indoors? Check out our guides on both subjects: where to buy weights online and where to buy treadmills online (and exercise bike).

Best city and commuting bike deals

Assist Crossbar Hybrid Electric Bike | Buy it for £649 at Halfords

The Assist Crossbar Hybrid Electric Bike is best suited for shorter commutes, the 209Wh battery offering a range of up to 20 miles from a single charge. The model on offer comes with a rear pannier rack included in the price as well as powerful V-brakes to increase stopping power and double wall rims to prevent punctures during day to day use.View Deal

Brompton M6L Folding Bike - 2020 - Black | Buy it for £1,130 at Cycle Republic

A Brompton for a £1,000!? The S2L not being an ebike has something to do with the low price for sure. Nevertheless, you still get all the rest you'd expect from Brompton: quality materials used, top-tier craftsmanship, quirky looks and ultra compact design. Fold your new Brompton away in under 20 seconds thanks to the clever hinge mechanism. 0% credit available!View Deal

Fuji Feather City Bike (2020) | Buy it for £529.99 at Wiggle

Wiggle's description of the Fuji Feather City Bike: "A city bike which combines classic track geometry, a lightweight and comfortable steel frame plus sophisticated styling for urban riding." Anything else you need? This single speed bike is perfect for a not-too-steep urban environment and you will probably spend less on maintenance, too.View Deal

Ribble Hybrid AL | Prices from £699 at Ribble

The Ribble Hybrid AL range comes with Mavic Aksium wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and a decent Shimano brake set: all this while looking pretty absolutely great. The top model is equipped with SRAM gearing system, a pannier rack, mudguards, rechargeable lights AND a copper bell too. Can be bought in instalments. View Deal

Best e-bike deals

There are plenty of other places to buy bikes and e-bikes online. Here are our favourites, and some of their best current bike deals.

Carrera Crossfuse Mens Electric Hybrid Bike | On sale for £1,699 | Was £1,899 | You save £200 at Halfords

This Carrera ebike comes with a removable 400Wh Bosch Powerpack battery so you won't have to carry the whole thing up to your fourth floor flat when it runs out of juice. The charging time from 0-100% is 6.5 hours and when fully charged, the maximum range you can ride is up to 80 miles (depending on the terrain and incline).View Deal

Apollo Metis Women's Electric Hybrid Bike | Buy it for £799 at Halfords UK

The Apollo Metis has a low step-through frame and is designed to give a comfortable, upright riding position. The removable 209Wh battery has a range of up to 20 miles and the front hub motor can deliver speeds of up to 15.5mph. The Metis has a lightweight aluminium frame, V brakes and 6-speed Shimano Tourney gearing. An ebike for £699? We are sure some corners were cut but it's still a great price.View Deal

Canyon Roadlite:ON AL 7.0 | On sale for £2,219 | Was £2,499 | You save £280 at Canyon

If you’re looking for a bike for fitness riding, commuting or generally getting about but don’t want or need a high-powered eBike motor, the Roadlite:ON is perfect for you. It’s been designed to feel and ride like a regular bike and weighs only 15kg, the lightest in its category.View Deal

Brompton M6L 2020 Electric Folding Bike | Buy it for £2,845 at Evans Cycles

This is not technically a deal but Brompton deals don't come around often and the demand for Bromptons are always high so we thought we might as well include a link here too. This version of the Brompton M6L Electric Bike comes with both the standard electric bag which has a 1.5L pocket to fit your essentials or your charger and the larger city bag which increases your carrying capacity.View Deal

Raleigh Stow-E Way 2019 - Electric Hybrid Bike | Buy it for £1,350 at Tredz

The Raleigh Stow-E Way can be folded to a convenient 880mm x 800mm x 440mm size so that you can secure it in the luggage compartment on a train or in the boot of your car. The TranzX R15 motor has plenty of oomph to move the bike forward if needed and there are three assist levels with Walk Function. Because there is nothing more annoying when you have to push an ebike uphill.View Deal

VanMoof Electrified S3 | Buy it for £1,798 at VanMoof

For city and suburb-to-centre commuting, this right now is a copper-bottomed, gold-plated electrified bargain. The S3 is solid value at its usual £3,000+ price but VanMoof has slashed £1,500 off that. With automatic gears, and variable assistance levels, this e-bike is both easy and exciting to ride. An integrated lock, alarm and tracking GPS will help keep it safe, while the styling is absolutely on point. Don't miss out.View Deal

Best road bike deals

Are you after some cheap road bikes? Check out our guide for the best road bikes under £500: road racing doesn't have to cost the earth, really.

Boardman SLR 8.6 Road Bike | On sale for £550 | Was £600 | You save £50 at Halfords

The Boardman SLR 8.6 Road Bike is an entry level road bike, as the price would suggest and comes with an alloy frame and carbon forks to keep the overall weight as low as possible. The 16 speed Shimano gear system is reliable but definitely not as smooth as the Dura-Ace sets found on Canyon bikes. Comes complete with Tektro R315 brakes and Vittoria Zaffiro tyres.View Deal

Felt TK3 Track Bike 2019 | On sale for £719 | Was £899 | You save £180 at Chain Reaction Cycles

This bike is equipped with a single speed drivetrain, Felt wheels and Vittoria tyres, ready to take on the track or your next triathlon sprint race. The weight kept to the minimum using aluminium tubing on the frame and a carbon fork; the Felt TK3 Track Bike is minimalist cyclists ultimate setup.View Deal

Boardman ADV 8.9 Mens Adventure Bike | On sale for £1,000 | Was £1,100 | You save £100 at Halfords UK

This Shimano Tiagra-equipped gravel bike from Boardman is only 10.5kg and has a full-carbon fork and alloy frame. The ADV 8.9 is also equipped with Shimano flat-mount hydraulic disc brakes, Boardman asymmetric wheels and wide Schwalbe G-One tyres for a direct on and off road experience.View Deal

Ribble Aero 883 Disc Shimano 105 | Buy it from £1,699 at Ribble Cycles

Buying directly from the manufacturer has its benefits. For one, you get more bang for your bucks, meaning you will get a better setup for the same price what you'd pay at a retailer. Also, smaller manufacturers tend to care more about their customers and have better aftercare services. This is all true to Ribble Cycles and especially its Aero 883 Disc road bike, which is not only stunning but also performs like the purest-bred racehorses out there. Even without any discounts, this setup is an absolute steal.View Deal

Best mountain bike and BMX deals

Carrera Titan Mens Full Suspension Mountain Bike | Buy it for £600 at Halfords

The Carrera Titan sports an aluminium alloy Carrera 2019 FS frame, Suntour XCR 32 fork, Suntour Raidon LO-R Air (190x51mm) rear shock-absorber and a 24-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain. the snappy Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes will make sure you'll in time, every time. A great bike for beginners.View Deal

Stolen Sinner FC BMX Bike 2019 | On sale for £433.99 | Was £619.99 | You save £186 at Chain Reaction Cycles

The Sinner FC BMX Bike is Stolen’s flagship model. In addition to its full CrMo frame, fork, bars and cranks the Sinner FC now comes with “S-Bend" chainstays for wider tyre clearance to make it even more versatile. The Sinner is loaded with upgraded components, fully sealed bearings and its freecoaster hubs means it’s ready for your best tricks at the skatepark.View Deal

Ribble HT 725 SX Eagle Mountain Bike | Prices from £1,199 at Ribble Cycles

The all-new HT 725 is a serious hardcore hardtail that "boasts a slack 64° head angle matched to a long top tube and short stem to hit the sweet spot for handling." If you are a mountain biker, this probably makes more sense to you than to us. The British Reynolds 725 triple-butted steel tubing provides strength and durability whilst "providing the compliant ride quality that is synonymous with steel frames."View Deal

Best kids and junior bike deals

Pendleton Blossomby Junior Bike – 26" Wheel | Buy it for £230 at Halfords

The Pendleton Blossomby Junior Bike is ideal for children between the age of 9-12 years and has a lightweight aluminium frame that's also sturdy enough for most small people. Although this is not a mountain bike, there is a 6-speed Shimano drivertrain present which can make climbs easier. Mudguards, chainguard and front basket also included.View Deal

How does the Cycle to Work scheme work

Through the Cycle to Work scheme, you can get bicycles, cycling accessories and clothing for a discounted price. Your employer must sign up first for one of the many schemes available and provide you with a code which you can use at selected retailers.

The maximum amount you can spend through the Cycle to Work scheme used to be capped at £1,000 but you can now buy a bike of any price.

• T3's guide to cycle to work: how does it work, how much you can spend and what can you buy?

The way the scheme works is a little bit complex if you want to know the ins and outs of it – it's essentially a legal, government-sanctioned tax avoidance scheme, yet it's been made so complex that it feels more like an illegal tax evasion scheme.

However, when you boil Cycle To Work down to essentials, you spread the cost of buying your chosen bike over a year, interest free, and also save a load of money in the process.

Cycle to Work is a 'salary sacrifice' employee benefit, meaning the 12 monthly instalments are taken off your gross salary, saving you and your employer money, as no tax is paid. Due to tax allowances etc, this is horrifically complex to put an exact figure on, but let's just say most standard rate payers will save a lot and higher rate tax payers will save even more.

Under the most advantageous use of this system, after 4 years you pay 7% of the original purchase price of the bike – or 3% if the bike was under £500 – in order to own it 'properly'. Up until then you are technically just hiring it.

In a nutshell: quite complicated, but well worth doing.

• Get more info on the Cycle to Work scheme

Here is a list of the top Cycle to work scheme providers:

