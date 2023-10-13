Build a strong core in six minutes with these five bodyweight exercises

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Do you want a stronger mid-section, better posture and to experience less tension in your lower back? Then you need to start working on your core. You don't need to spend hours doing this either and with this speedy six minute workout you'll be able to easily squeeze this in a few times a week and reap the benefits. Better still, it doesn't require any home gym equipment.

As well as helping your mid-section appear tight and toned, working your core muscles has a lot more benefits to it than simply aesthetics. Whether you're physical or not, a strong core is part of a healthy lifestyle, as it helps support our posture, which can help reduce back pain, our balance and athletic performance. Even everyday movements, like bending down and picking things up, are far easier to execute if you have a strong core.

For this workout you've got five bodyweight exercises to get through. You'll do each one for 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds. But, your rest is 30 seconds of 'active rest', meaning you'll be holding an exercise for that 30 seconds. This is because it's a short routine and to make it worthwhile, you want to be working hard for the entire six minutes. Make sure you have an exercise mat beneath you, as there are a few floor-based moves. Ready? here's your workout:

Squat with a rotation

Active rest: Squat hold

Squat hold Plank pedal (in a plank position drop one knee to the floor then switch)

Active rest: Plank hold (drop to the knees if you need to)

Plank hold (drop to the knees if you need to) Crunch into glute bridge

Active rest: glute bridge pulses

glute bridge pulses Alternating knee tucks

Active rest: tabletop crunch hold

tabletop crunch hold Butterfly crunch

Do this workout three to four times a week and your core will get significantly stronger and your body will feel better as a whole. If you don't fancy doing the same routine each week though, we've got other speedy core workouts, like this three-move standing workout that uses a pair of dumbbells, or this beginner-friendly 15 minutes core workout.