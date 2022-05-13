BT Sports customers set for amazing free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

BT customers are set for a major upgrade that will see Discovery Plus arrive as part of their subscription in a free new update later this year.

This was confirmed in a press release that announced that the BT Group and Warner Bros. Discovery have agreed to a new deal – worth approximately £540 million – to create a new "premium sports joint venture" for those users in the UK and Ireland.

Specifically, it means that BT Sports is merging with Eurosport UK, giving subscribers access to more sports fixtures than ever before. This is said to include: the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, the Olympic Games, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and the winter sports World Cup season.

Additionally, Discovery Plus will be available for those who have access to BT Sport directly through the company alongside the "majority" of BT TV customers in the UK and Ireland. Discovery Plus is home to numerous channels such as the Discovery Channel, Quest, Animal Planet, Food Network, Eurosport 1 &2 and more.

“We are excited to bring fans a new premium sport offering that brings together everything they love from BT Sport and Eurosport UK," said Warner Bros. Discovery Sport Europe president and managing director Andrew Georgiou.

"Combining this with our growing portfolio of premium entertainment content promises to deliver consumers a richer and deeper content proposition, not only providing greater value from their subscriptions but bringing sport to a wider entertainment audience."

BT Sport and Discovery Plus will remain separate entities but will look to bring together under a single brand in the future. The new BT package is set to be added sometime near the end of 2022.