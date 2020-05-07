BT fibre broadband deal bags fast speeds for cheap and a free £60 reward card

Good broadband deals are hard to come by and when they do arrive it's worth taking note. For a limited time, BT is offering a very good broadband deal: its BT Superfast Fibre 1 package for just £28.99 per month and with a free £60 reward card.

The internet speed delivered is also strong, with average speeds of 50Mbps, and the price super competitive, with the package ringing in for £28.99 per month.

The Superfast Fibre 1 bundle on offer is perfect in our mind for anyone that wants to streaming media content seamlessly, as well as for serious online gaming (for you or your kids) on multiple devices. There isn't much you can't do with Superfast Fibre.

The full details of the BT broadband deal can be viewed below:

BT Superfast Fibre 1 | 50 Mbps guaranteed speeds | £9.99 setup | £28.99 p/m | 24 month contract | Available now

Even without the totally free £60 reward card this would be a great broadband deal, and with it the package becomes one of the absolute best on the market. 50Mbps average speeds for just £28.99 per month. The setup fee is also tiny at £9.99.View Deal

You can see how this BT broadband deal compares to the best in the market below. Our broadband comparison engine pulls in the very best deals from all of the UK's suppliers, and then lets you filter and sort them as you desire — perfect for narrowing down the right broadband upgrade.