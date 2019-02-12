Brompton x CHPT3 limited edition adds urban cool to the ultimate commuter bike

Brompton bikes (and e-bikes!) are a great British success story and a terrific feat of engineering. They're beloved of commuters for the way they are a compact, folded, easy to push, pull and carry package when they're on the train. Then, when the final leg of the commute arrives, they transform into something that in many ways is quite like a bike: nippy, robust and only slightly weird looking.

What they never have been, to date, is cool. However, this limited-edition team-up with Rapha-rivalling cycle lifestyle swank vendors CHPT3, that could all change.

Founded in 2014 by former pro rider David Millar, CHPT3 makes edgy, on-trend cycle wear in Italy, and is a serial teamer-upper with other brands from POC to Brompton. The Brompton x CHPT3 limited edition remakes the fold-up classic with weight reduction very much in mind, creating a bike that weighs just 10.3kg.

This is largely achieved by the use of titanium for the rear frame and forks. Its textured, matt black finish complements the fire red front frame nicely, along with mainly black components, Schwalbe One tan-wall tyres and Fabric Scoop saddle, which bears the Devesa print pattern of CHPT3’s home town of Girona.

All parts have been 'selected for performance and lightness, yet durable and comfortable for day to day city riding and carving out new routes,' while the extra firm suspension has been 'race-tuned by David Millar himself.'

The CHPT3 model Brompton is actually the second collab between the brands, and 'maintains the aesthetic of the original,' while 'amplifying the tone, evolving the design concept beyond.' Uh-huh. It is, 'a stripped-down, distilled Brompton, staying true to the original concept; dynamic, useable but eminently rideable.'

Machined hinge clamps! Machine seat-post QR! Fabric Scoop! Ti railed saddle with Devesa print! Fabric slim dual texture kraton rubber grips! Schwalbe One 35mm tyres!

Unlike standard Bromptons, the CHPT3 comes with S-type handlebars only, and a 6-speed gear hub only.

• Price: £1,990, the initial production run is limited to 1,000 bikes., so get your pre-order in at Cycle Surgery now…