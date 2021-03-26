Bosch garden tools sale at Amazon makes getting gardens summer ready easy

In the UK lockdown restrictions are starting to lift and the weather is starting to improve, and that means it is the perfect time to get gardens ready for enjoyment and entertaining in the summer months.

Amazon clearly realises this as, for a limited time today, loads of top Bosch garden tools and machinery are discounted. Everything from lawn mowers to shredders, and on to hedge cutters, strimmers and window cleaners are discounted with reductions getting as high as 44 per cent off.

Bosch is one of the most reliable and foremost names in garden tools, which is why this Amazon sale has caught our eye – it makes it easier than ever to pick up quality machinery and tools that make maintaining a garden easy.

To see all the Bosch garden products currently reduced at Amazon follow the link above, or for a curated selection of T3's top picks read on.

Bosch Rotak 32 | Was: £329.99 | Now: £248.99 | Saving: £81

A really strong all-round cordless lawn mower, the Bosch Rotak 32 will be ideal for anyone with medium and small gardens. And it is currently reduced by 25 per cent over at Amazon, meaning that is can now be picked up for £248.99 rather than £329.99.View Deal

Bosch EasyHedgeCut | Was: £99.99 | Now: £59.99 | Saving: £40

Bushes need constant maintenance to keep in top shape, and that's where a hedge cutter is a must buy. This top-rated unit has got a going on half price 40 per cent price cut right now, taking its price down from £99.99 to £59.99. This is cordless unit, too, which is great for flexibility.View Deal

Bosch Strimmer | Was: £124.99 | Now: £85.99 | Saving: £39

For those with large and/or irregular shaped lawns, then this Bosch Strimmer deal is well worth checking out. That's because it reduces the strimmer, which features a powerful 950 W motor, by 31 per cent. This strimmer can easily change between blade and line cutting, too, making it very versatile.View Deal

Bosch Shredder | Was: £459.99 | Now: £334.99 | Saving: £125

A high-performance 2500 W motor and extremely high torque of 650 Nm means that the Bosch Shredder is a brilliant garden companion for those who need to stay on top of leaves, branches, bushes and more. It is currently reduced at Amazon by 27 per cent.View Deal

Bosch GlassVAC | Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £30

The Bosch GlassVac is a great garden tool for cleaning windows, tiles, mirrors and even showers. Streak-free results are delivered, and the runtime on a single charge in 30 minutes, meaning large amounts of windows can be cleaned in one go. A 38 per cent price cut means that the GlassVac is now retailing for under £50.View Deal

