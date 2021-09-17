Black Friday laptop sales 2021: what to expect this year

Black Friday is one of the absolute best times of year to shop for a new laptop. Retailers cut large amounts off the current year's stock in preparation for the new year's new products, and that means some incredible bargains can be bagged.

Windows laptops, Chromebooks and even Apple MacBooks all get serious cost carves in the Black Friday laptop sales. Gaming laptops, 2-in-1 hybrids, ultraportables and more can be picked up for a song if you know where to look – and that's exactly what this guide is designed to do.

T3 has been covering the Black Friday sales event for over a decade now, and that means we've seen year-after-year the very best places to shop for laptop discounts. Here we highlight the best Black Friday laptop sale destinations for 2021.

Read on for our pick of the retailers to shop this year if you want to get a cheap laptop on Black Friday.

Top Black Friday laptop sale destinations – quick links

Black Friday laptop sales at Amazon

Black Friday laptop sales at Currys

Black Friday laptop sales at John Lewis

Black Friday laptop sales at Argos

Black Friday laptop sales at AO.com

Black Friday laptop sales at Amazon

Amazon has one of the broadest laptop ranges on the market today, with Windows, Mac and Chromebooks available. Amazon's Black Friday laptop sale is therefore one of the absolute best for hunting out bargains. Apple MacBook discounts are a speciality, with hundreds of pounds usually cut off their cost.

Black Friday laptop sales at Currys

Currys is an excellent destination to shop for speciality laptops, such as 2-in-1s and Chromebooks. It's Black Friday laptop sale frequently includes major discounts on gaming laptops, making it a great destination for gamers, as well as Microsoft Surface portables, which are ideal for professionals.

Black Friday laptop sales at John Lewis

Not many people think of John Lewis for Black Friday laptop sales, but actually it is one of the best destinations for both laptops and MacBooks. Top brands that are usually discounted massively include HP, Samsung and Asus, and you can easily browse deals according to specific system types or specifications.

Black Friday laptop sales at Argos

Argos runs a very good Black Friday laptop sale if you're looking for a cheap to mid-range upgrade. It specialises in stocking affordable laptops that retail for under the £500 mark, and during the Black Event those prices often tumble to under £200 or even less. We saw 11-inch Chromebooks going for under £100 last year, so well worth checking out for a cheap upgrade.

Black Friday laptop sales at AO.com

The only other online retailer to come close to that of Amazon in terms of its Black Friday laptop sale is AO.com. This retailer has big discounts on PC gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, 2-in-1 hybrids and even top tablets with Bluetooth keyboards bundled in. AO.com runs a lot of cashback and trade-in offers, too.

Want to know which laptops you should be shopping for discounts on this Black Friday? Well, as revealed in T3's best laptops buying guide, there are plenty of top-rated systems on the market that are already getting some really attractive discounts. Below you can find today's latest live prices on the most well-rated laptops available today.