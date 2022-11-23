Black Friday: Don't buy the SteelSeries Apex 3, buy the Roccat Vulcan instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While searching for the best Black Friday deals, it's all too easy to get sucked in and end up buying something you didn't really need, or want. I know this all too well. While searching for deals for T3.com's Black Friday deals live blog, I've been tempted to pull the trigger on a PS5, a Nintendo Switch, and a Hisense TV.

My wallet is very glad I didn't, but this does show signs of the problem: deals look so incredible, and the time-pressure makes it easy to impulse buy. One item I can see that happening with is the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL keyboard.

On the face of it, it represents a great deal. You can pick one up for £39.99 right now at Currys. That's great value for a compact gaming keyboard from one of the top manufacturers.

Get the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL for just £39.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Dig a little deeper though, and the Apex 3 TKL might not be as impressive as you'd hope. The SteelSeries website has sections for five different variations of switches used in their keyboards, and even they don't list information for this product. The sound of silence is deafening, and, honestly, the keybed is my main issue here.

For anyone thinking of snagging a tenkeyless gaming keyboard this Black Friday, I'd recommend the Roccat Vulcan TKL. I've spent the last month or so with it's bigger brother, the Roccat Vulcan II Max, and the experience has been wholly enjoyable.

Pick up the Roccat Vulcan TKL for just £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The switches on Roccat keyboards are absolutely top-notch. The one on sale at Amazon right now features the linear Titan switch, which has an actuation point – that is, how far you need to press before something happens – of 1.4mm. Total key travel is 3.6mm and the whole thing is 30% faster than a regular keyboard.

That wont mean a thing to some people, so let me just say: it is an outstanding experience. Whether you're looking for the fastest possible response time to better your online foes, or just enjoy a top-tier typing experience, you will love this keyboard.

It's £30 more expensive than the Apex 3 – no small change, for sure. But in my eyes, it's worth every penny for the better experience.