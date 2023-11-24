Black Friday deal takes $270 off the Royal Gourmet BBQ Gas Grill at Lowe’s

The best Black Friday deals are here! I’ve been searching the sales to find cheap deals on the best barbecues and I’ve found a brilliant money-saving discount on the Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Gas Grill.

Right now at Lowe’s, the Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Gas Grill is 40% off, saving shoppers $270 on this premium gas barbecue.

Originally priced at $669.99, the Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Gas Grill is now just $399.99 in the Lowe’s Black Friday sale. This is the best barbecue grill deal I’ve found from the Black Friday sales, and it’s the perfect appliance for hosting big parties, family gatherings and holiday celebrations.

The Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Gas Grill has a 635 square inch cooking space which can hold up to 39 burgers at a time. The six burners have a 74,000 BTU power output and if that wasn’t enough, it comes with a side burner to expand your cooking options.

