Black Friday portable speaker deals: save money on Sonos, Bose and Marshall

All sorts of popular audio products have had their prices cut in the Black Friday sales with huge markdowns on everything from soundbars to sports headphones.

I've been sifting through sites like Amazon and Currys to find the best Black Friday deals, and on my search, I've noticed some jaw-dropping discounts on Bluetooth speakers from the likes of Sonos, Bose and Marshall, to name a few.

Not only will these be perfect for hosting over the festive season but they'll make excellent gifts as well. Portable Bluetooth speakers are a must-have piece of kit for anyone who loves music, and particularly for those who want to spend a lot of time listening to it in different places.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton: was £149.99, now £89 at Argos (opens in new tab)

The Marshall Emberton has never been so affordable with 41% off its original price. Carrying Marshall's iconic rock n' roll amplifier design, this little speaker looks really cool. And despite its size, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how big the sound is.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): was £239 , now £179 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £60 on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) portable Bluetooth speaker. With the volume turned all the way up, you'll get about 18 hours of music. It's small enough to fit in your bag and it's water-resistant so will survive a few splashes of rain.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Roam SL: was £159.99, now £118 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sonos Roam SL has had a huge price drop for Black Friday - this is the best price it has ever been. Unlike the other speakers on this list, you can connect to it over Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Revolve+: was £299.95, now £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A powerful portable speaker with 260-degree sound and 17 hours of battery life, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is a very accomplished piece of kit. This deal is a really good one knocking more than £60 off the price.